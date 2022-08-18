ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch6v8_0hMX58Ne00

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Memphis Grizzlies this upcoming year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Grizzlies posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon, outlining key games that will be televised nationally.

Opening their season on October 19 at home, the Grizzlies are scheduled to take on the New York Knicks. The Grizzlies went 2-0 against the Knicks this past 2021-22 season and they are 26-24 all-time against New York.

This past year, Memphis won 56 total games, tying their franchise high for wins in a season set during the 2012-13 season. Ja Morant was named a first-time All-Star and also made the All-NBA Second Team for his first All-NBA selection of his career.

The departures of De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson will shake up the dynamic of this team slightly, but Memphis has a ton of young, athletic talents that they will be looking to get heavily integrated into their rotations, including second-year wing Ziaire Williams.

In total, the Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to appear in a franchise-record 18 nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN and TNT. Including NBA TV as well, the Grizzlies will play 28 televised games during the course of the 2022-23 season.

Making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons now, the Grizzlies will not only have their sights set on making it back to the postseason for the third straight year, but possibly emerging as a championship contender.

In a crowded Western Conference though, this talented, young team definitely has their work cut out for them, especially since there will be a learning curve for them over the course of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
De'anthony Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Schedule#Nba Tv#Nba On Tnt#The Memphis Grizzlies#The New York Knicks#Abc#Espn#Tnt
FastBreak on FanNation

Lonzo Ball Posts Instagram Story On LaMelo's Birthday

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball made a post to his Instagram story on his brother's (LaMelo) birthday. LaMelo is on the Charlotte Hornets, and he turned 21-years-old on Monday, August 22. Lonzo has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in addition to the Bulls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Amazing News About Michael Jordan

According to Joe Pompliano, Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2k23 video game. Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and he is the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Golfing legend Tiger Woods is on the cover of the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy