Meet the 4 Missouri kids who are finalists in the USA Mullet Championships

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
The USA Mullet Championships are back, and four Missouri kids are among the 25 finalists.

The winner of the online voting, which concludes Friday at MulletChamp.com, will take home a $2,500 cash prize.

The mullet isn't a hairstyle that just gained popularity in the 1990s. According to the History Channel, it goes back centuries to ancient Greek poet Homer's The Iliad, although the term wasn't coined until much later. The mullet is a hairstyle where the hair is kept short on the top and sides and long at the back.

The "business in the front, party in the back" look has been popularized over the years by celebrities like Billy Ray Cyrus, Patrick Swayze and John Stamos. These Missouri finalists probably don't know who any of those guys are — and their hair might be even better.

The Missouri finalists are Bowdin Macy from Carthage, Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, Cash Larrison from Catawissa, and Zander Trainer from Kennett.

Inspiration from grandfather

For 10-year-old Nolan Schanz Jr., the inspiration came from his grandfather, who passed away a year ago. Nolan was first nervous to enter this competition but after some deep reflection he was excited to join.

When he isn't perfecting his mullet, Nolan enjoys hunting, fishing and playing baseball.

"I didn't even think I would make it to the last round, I'm excited and happy," Nolan said.

If he were to win, Nolan said he plans on spending the prize money on fixing his go-kart, donating to charity and saving the rest.

Soaking up the moment

For 7-year-old Zander Trainer, a finalist who is from southeast Missouri, it all started when his dad joked about him getting a mullet. Now, three years later, he's still hanging onto it.

Zander entered last year and made the top 100. He told his parents he would keep coming back until he takes first place.

Zander is a kid who has autism and ADHD. If he wins the mullet competition, he plans on donating a portion of his $2,500 cash prize to an autism charity. He also plans to split it with his family and buy himself a new dirt bike.

"He thinks that he is a celebrity," said Gabby Trainer, Zander's mom. "He thinks that it is the coolest thing ever to see himself on television and the internet. He didn't realize how many people would love him and be there for him, My husband and I are kind of still shocked, we are just so excited for him, it's exciting for us to see him accomplish this."

When he's not busy being a local celebrity in Kennett, Zander enjoys playing baseball, riding his dirt bike and watching Spiderman.

Voting is open until Friday for the Kids USA Mullet Championship.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com, by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

