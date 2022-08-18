'Orphan: First Kill' is a prequel to the 2009 horror movie — here's how to watch the new psychological thriller

It’s taken exactly one episode – one scene, really – for House of the Dragon to prove it’s as adept as Game of Thrones was at dominating the monoculture. Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has already commented on the brutally graphic forced birth sequence that incited social media backlash, which included some viewers demanding the premiere episode of HBO’s new spinoff be preceded by a trigger warning. “We did make a point of showing it to as many women as possible and asked the very question: ‘Was this too violent for you?’” Sapochnik said at a roundtable event. “And unanimously, the...

1 HOUR AGO