Shelby County, TN

Health Dept. offering monkeypox vaccinations

By Aisling Mäki
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The Shelby County Health Department reported a total of 18 presumed monkeypox cases in the county on Thursday, Aug. 18, and announced availability of the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals who meet certain criteria.

The health department is contacting residents who may have been exposed to infected individuals to offer testing and vaccination.

The public is advised to be alert to new rashes characterized by sores, bumps or fluid-filled bumps. People should seek medical care if they have symptoms or wish to discuss concerns.

A full list of symptoms and ways the virus is spread can be found here .

As of Friday, Aug. 12, 171 Shelby County residents had been vaccinated against monkeypox.

Of those, 68% identified as white and 32% identified as Black. Of the 16 presumptive cases, the majority identified as Black.

The Shelby County Health Department is working to reduce the racial disparity by reaching out to Black-led organizations that serve vulnerable populations, including the LGBTQ community.

The Shelby County Health Department has a limited supply of the vaccine, and director Dr. Michelle Taylor is urging vaccinations for those in high-risk groups who’ve had contact with confirmed cases of the virus.

“We know a lot more about monkeypox than we did about COVID-19 when that first came on the scene,” she said. “We know that it typically is what we call self-limited – meaning it does go away. It heals on its own. What concerns people, I believe, is that it takes so long.”

The healing time can be two to four weeks. The health department urges people with the virus to isolate until a new layer of skin forms on the sores, signaling they are no longer contagious.

The Tennessee Department of Health is directing distribution of the monkeypox vaccine to regional health departments as supply allows.

The vaccine is also available to people who may have been exposed to monkeypox in the last two weeks through a diagnosed sexual partner or because they have had multiple sexual partners.

It’s also available to men who have sex with men and transgender or non-binary individuals who, in the last 90 days, have had multiple sex partners or anonymous sex, been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection or received medications to prevent HIV infection.

Those who meet the criteria may sign up for an appointment here.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
