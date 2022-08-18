United; Market Street set to host job fair

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The United Supermarket and its affiliates are looking to grow!

From Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. These events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS / AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can go to any store location for an on-the-spot interview during this two-day hiring event.

According to the press release, there is a $500 sign-on bonus for applicants who are hired into a food service management position. Applicants who receive a job offer can start shifts as early as next week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”

