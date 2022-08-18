ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Castaic

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported three to four acres of brush burning at the intersection of Charlie Canyon Road and Tapia Canyon around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the unincorporated community of Castaic in the northwestern part of Los Angeles County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zM8DM_0hMX36Xm00
Oscar Sol / KNN

A second alarm was issued around 5:57 p.m. when the fire jumped to the bottom of a canyon at 5 acres. At approximately 6:52 p.m., the fire grew to 20 acres with the potential to greatly increase in size.

Air support along with bulldozers were sent to assist with containing the growing fire.

Structures in the area were initially threatened. A Los Angeles County Animal Control Center was evacuated due to the encroaching flames.

Forward progress was stopped around 7:20 p.m., according to the LACoFD.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Water main break drenches residential street in Encino

An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle ‘Major Emergency’ Structure Fire in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A structure fire in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning escalated to a “Major Emergency” incident threatening nearby structures. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 2:57 a.m. Aug. 21, on the 1600 block of 14th Street. The one-story 200′ x 150′ metal clad commercial structure was well involved in flames threatening other structures when firefighters arrived, according to the department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Canyon, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Vehicle crashes through Woodland Hills Whole Foods

No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed through the front of a grocery store in Woodland Hills Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods located on the 21400 block of Ventura Boulevard. Video from the scene showed a red and white Volvo sedan that crashed through the front doors […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Control Center
sierranewsonline.com

Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake

MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Burned body discovered in Broadway-Manchester neighborhood

An investigation was underway after a burned body was discovered in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West 88th Street. Firefighters responded to what was described as a “fire out” call, where they located a deceased person, a Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September

WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Body found in burned vehicle on freeway in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights --A person's body was discovered inside a burned out car on the freeway Friday night. The vehicle was located on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near the 5 Freeway, according to L. A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
999
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy