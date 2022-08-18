Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Castaic

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported three to four acres of brush burning at the intersection of Charlie Canyon Road and Tapia Canyon around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the unincorporated community of Castaic in the northwestern part of Los Angeles County.

Oscar Sol / KNN

A second alarm was issued around 5:57 p.m. when the fire jumped to the bottom of a canyon at 5 acres. At approximately 6:52 p.m., the fire grew to 20 acres with the potential to greatly increase in size.

Air support along with bulldozers were sent to assist with containing the growing fire.

Structures in the area were initially threatened. A Los Angeles County Animal Control Center was evacuated due to the encroaching flames.

Forward progress was stopped around 7:20 p.m., according to the LACoFD.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

