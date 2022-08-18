Burg sweeps tennis opener

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team has a new head coach, with the same first name in fact, but the Lady Pirates are already having their way with their competition.

In their season opener on Monday, at Wheelersburg High School, the Lady Pirates pitched a 5-0 shutout of visiting Portsmouth —as all five matches were decided in straight sets.

The Lady Pirates are coached this season by Jodi Ruby, who takes over for Jodi Wright.

Wheelersburg’s pair of doubles teams allowed only one single solitary set point —as the second doubles tandem of Brooklyn Howard and Avery Lowery swept Portsmouth’s Reagan Goddard and Kaylin Johnson 6-0 and 6-1.

At first doubles, Burg’s Emma Brinkman and Aby Jones made it a 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Skyler Dorsey and Sydney Meadows.

The Lady Pirates, at the three singles contests —only gave up nine total points, as Jocalynn Conley claimed a 6-3 and 6-2 triumph over the Lady Trojans’ Amya Carr.

That came at third singles, coat-tailing Maria Nolan’s 6-1 and 6-1 sweep of Kamryn Holbrook at first singles — and Emily Janney’s 6-0 and 6-2 victory over McKynna Jarvis at second singles.

The Lady Pirates returned home, and opened Southern Ohio Conference regular-season competition, on Thursday against Waverly.

Wheelersburg is the defending SOC regular-season champion.

