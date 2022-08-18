Bridgeton gas station sells $1M Powerball prize

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A Bridgeton gas station sold a $1 million Powerball ticket.

The winning Powerball ticket came as a large surprise to the recipient.

“There was a lot of shock, uncertainty, and then the excitement came,” she said.

She said that she had her husband read the numbers back to her multiple times.

The winning ticket was sold at a Phillips 66, located at 12218 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, on Aug. 10.

Her winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn: 29, 44, 59, 61, and 68. The Powerball number that night was 19.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com .

