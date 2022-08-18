ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton gas station sells $1M Powerball prize

By Liz Dowell
 4 days ago

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A Bridgeton gas station sold a $1 million Powerball ticket.

The winning Powerball ticket came as a large surprise to the recipient.

“There was a lot of shock, uncertainty, and then the excitement came,” she said.

She said that she had her husband read the numbers back to her multiple times.

10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale

The winning ticket was sold at a Phillips 66, located at 12218 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, on Aug. 10.

Her winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn: 29, 44, 59, 61, and 68. The Powerball number that night was 19.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

