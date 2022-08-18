ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
wvlt.tv

‘We all deserve safety and comfort’: Families in Mascot bring mining collapse concerns to government leaders

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The town of Mascot has gone to local, state and federal leaders for help after they experienced several sinkholes and a mining collapse. Mascot resident Savannah Browning said she had a sinkhole develop feet from where she sleeps back in February. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation confirmed the sinkhole was caused by an inactive mine collapse. Browning has brought these concerns to government leaders Friday.
knoxfocus.com

Changes to Zoning Appeals on agenda

Currently, the Knox County Board of Appeals hears appeals of zoning decisions made by Knoxville-Knox County Planning and, occasionally, appeals of subdivision development plans. Under a proposed ordinance change entitled “Administration, Enforcement and Interpretation,” the development plans would no longer be heard by the BZA and, if a citizen appeal is made, it would have to go directly to court.
WBIR

State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Updated:...
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound

An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
WBIR

Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
WBIR

Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms. The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.
WBIR

WBIR

