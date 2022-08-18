MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The town of Mascot has gone to local, state and federal leaders for help after they experienced several sinkholes and a mining collapse. Mascot resident Savannah Browning said she had a sinkhole develop feet from where she sleeps back in February. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation confirmed the sinkhole was caused by an inactive mine collapse. Browning has brought these concerns to government leaders Friday.

MASCOT, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO