City of Gatlinburg hires contractor for wildfire memorial, still needs to establish start date
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Almost six years later, city and county leaders are close to starting construction on a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2016 Sevier County wildfires. It was initially scheduled to be completed in 2019. According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation,...
Knox Co. Commission votes to stop development plan appeals from going through appeals board
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission met Monday evening to decide if a tool that the community has to appeal zoning decisions would be removed. Dozens of people gathered at the meeting to voice their opposition to the proposal. They ended up voting on an amended ordinance that...
State lawmaker from Knoxville offers help for teachers having to catalog classroom libraries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers are responsible for purchasing classroom materials, preparing lesson plans, communicating with parents and teaching students. Now, they are also responsible for helping keep track of what is available in a school library. At the end of the last legislative session, lawmakers decided to pass a...
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
‘We all deserve safety and comfort’: Families in Mascot bring mining collapse concerns to government leaders
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The town of Mascot has gone to local, state and federal leaders for help after they experienced several sinkholes and a mining collapse. Mascot resident Savannah Browning said she had a sinkhole develop feet from where she sleeps back in February. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation confirmed the sinkhole was caused by an inactive mine collapse. Browning has brought these concerns to government leaders Friday.
Changes to Zoning Appeals on agenda
Currently, the Knox County Board of Appeals hears appeals of zoning decisions made by Knoxville-Knox County Planning and, occasionally, appeals of subdivision development plans. Under a proposed ordinance change entitled “Administration, Enforcement and Interpretation,” the development plans would no longer be heard by the BZA and, if a citizen appeal is made, it would have to go directly to court.
'Extreme Couponer' | East Tennessee woman says she saved thousands of dollars by couponing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prices are rising for almost everything, and more people are showing interest in using coupons to save money. Krystal Webber of Oak Ridge said she believes "extreme couponing" has saved her thousands of dollars in the past five years, especially as prices continue going up. However,...
Covenant Health settles ADA claim with feds after deaf patient said he wasn't provided a live interpreter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Covenant Health has agreed to settle an Americans with Disabilities Act claim with the federal government after a deaf patient claimed the medical group denied him a means of effectively communicating with hospital staff, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney's Office in...
State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
Applications for many KCDC communities paused for around 2 months due to a software change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People hoping to live in affordable housing run by Knoxville's Community Development Corporation may not be able to submit new applications for around two months. A spokesperson said the delay was because of a software change at KCDC. He said the housing authority is moving away...
Thrive working with around 240 at-risk students after school, its largest program ever
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that gives at-risk students a safe place to go after school started its largest-ever program, serving more than 240 young people from across Knoxville. Thrive is working with students from Lonsdale, West View, Parkridge, new Hopewell and Papermill. They are a faith-based program that...
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
'A transformative project' | Developers propose four apartment buildings along Cumberland Strip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four major apartment buildings and a parking garage could replace 24 existing lots along the Cumberland Strip. Developers are hoping to get the "Hub on Campus Development" approved. There are at least 18 properties with the same name across the country including at the University of...
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Updated:...
NEW: Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound
An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms. The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.
Knoxville woman avoids ‘smishing’ scam to steal money, information
Judy Gerhardt sent a quilt to her brother-in-law and mailed it through the Postal Service to West Tennesse. She used a tracking service provided by the US Postal Service. As she was waiting for delivery, she got a text claiming to be from USPS as a part of a 'smishing' scam.
KCS employees won't face disciplinary action in the shooting death of a student inside Austin-East HS
The Knox County Law Department reviewed the events of that day. Legal experts worked to determine if staff broke any law or Knox County Board Policies or procedures.
