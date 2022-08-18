Read full article on original website
Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — A nonprofit entity operating under the name WYO Complex has been formed in order to facilitate the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. After the group working toward the proposed facility approached the city, the Casper City Council...
Trustees approve $750K in variety of maintenance projects at Natrona County School District facilities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a list of supplemental major maintenance projects that will be conducted at a variety of district facilities. The projects total $750,000 and will be funded using Major Maintenance Fund dollars. The projects were identified through...
New Casper-Natrona County Health building awaits $10M ARPA grant; total project cost ~$25–30M
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has been working with county and city officials toward either the construction of a new building or the renovation of an existing facility. On Thursday, CNCHD Executive Director Anna Kinder and Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson shared some updates on the...
Quarantine room, dog play area, cat kennel improvements proposed for Casper Metro Animal Shelter
CASPER, Wyo. — There are a range of improvements needed at Casper’s Metro Animal Shelter, and building a new shelter was among ideas city staff considered when coming up with possible priorities for use of one-cent optional sales tax dollars during the next four-year cycle of the tax.
As NCHS prepares to celebrate opening of new pool, Midwest residents urge school board to fix their pool
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2014, Natrona County voters rejected a bond that would have raised money for a range of projects, including a new swimming pool for Natrona County High School and renovations to Kelly Walsh High School and Midwest School’s pools. While the measure was rejected by...
Casper Mural Project unveils downtown location for next mural featuring Shoshone woman
CASPER, Wyo. — A historic downtown building will be the canvas for the Casper Mural Project’s latest piece. The building, which is now home to Cadillac Cowgirl on Center Street, has been prepped on its south-facing alley wall for the mural, which will be painted by artist Koda Witsken.
Natrona school board approves $109,020 project to replace siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized a contract for the replacement of siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room. Montana-based Razor Creek Construction LLC submitted the only bid to NCSD for the project in the amount of $109,020, according to...
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
David Street Station hosting Sarah Carper, ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Back to School Carnival,’ ‘Fiesta Wyo’ as summer winds down
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is winding down as Natrona County School District students are set to begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Before summer ends, though, David Street Station will be hosting several events, starting with live music from Sarah Carper during the 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Summer Market. Mountain Hops Brewhouse will offer beer with goods from a range of vendors available during the Summer Market. Tuesday will mark the final Summer Market of the season.
Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
City Council approves contract for commissioning of new Casper Police HQ project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council unanimously voted to authorize the city to enter a professional services contract with Engineering Economics, Inc. for the commissioning of the Casper Business Center project. The contract is for up to $80,900 for Engineering Economics to undertake commissioning of the...
Trustees approve $50K project to add classroom at Woods Learning Center’s library
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a project to create a new classroom in the library at Woods Learning Center. The project will utilize $50,000 out of NCSD’s Capital Projects Fund and will involve adding two new walls and a door to create the classroom, a memo from the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee stated. The project would also relocate light fixtures and HVAC as needed.
National average price for gas falls for 10th week; Natrona County’s up 3 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 10th consecutive week, Natrona County saw its average price rise 3 cents. Fuel price tracker GasBuddy said on Monday that the national average fell 5.1 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon. The data is compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, which shows the national average is down 51.3 cents from a month ago but up 72.2 cents from a year ago.
(PHOTOS) Boys & Girls Club celebrates opening of new building in Glenrock’s Town Square
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of its new building in Glenrock’s Town Square on Thursday. The new building will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock to offer more opportunities to youth, including after-school programming, after-school snacks, homework help and lunch.
Natrona County School District social studies curriculum revised to emphasize civic responsibilities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved revisions to the district’s 8th- through 10th-grade social studies curriculum. The revisions were recommended by a committee comprised of NCSD social studies staff. The new curriculum can be reviewed online. A public comment period...
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest
CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
Actors ready to portray eight historic Casper residents at annual cemetery tours
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to host its annual tours at Highland Cemetery, during which actors portray historic residents at their grave sites. Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard will lead the tours. “Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all-new...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
