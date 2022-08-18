ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

Woman dies after being struck by lightning near ﻿Florida elementary school

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThMWz_0hMX22yf00

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died and two others were injured after being struck by lightning near a Florida elementary school, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

Officials told WESH that the incident happened behind Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs.

Captain Doug Seely with the Winter Springs Police Department told WESH that a mother and other family members were waiting for a child to be released from school when the lightning struck.

Firefighters told WESH that a child and two adults were struck. One of the victims was an 18-year-old woman.

The woman of an unknown age who accompanied the child has died, Winter Springs police told WESH.

Officials told the news outlet that the 18-year-old called medics after telling them she was OK. She was awake and in stable condition when they returned, WESH reported.

Officials did not say how the child is doing.

Authorities told the news outlet that CPR needed to be performed on the way to the hospital.

WESH reported that a dog was also involved in the lightning strike but it has not been located.

