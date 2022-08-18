ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyla

Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life

A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Irvine, CA
psychologytoday.com

When Your Loved One Is Dying

We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
HEALTH
Upworthy

Funeral director explains how children process grief and why it's important to help them grieve

There's no linear recovery from loss. Be it adults or kids, everyone grieves in their own way and in their own time. There's no telling how one reacts to loss and how one copes with it. Coming to terms with the death of a loved one can take a heavy toll especially on kids. One funeral director took to Twitter to shed light on how children process grief and explained ways in which parents and caretakers can help them process it. The Twitter thread has gone viral with more than 44,000 likes and has been shared close to 7,000 times.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Wax Vampire#Knowi
Motherly

To the mama still trying to chase her dreams

Hey, mama. I see you. I see you wondering who you are outside of a mother. I see your desire to chase your dreams, but the guilt that shortly follows because for so long, your identity has been consumed by motherhood. And you feel tethered to the role—solely defined by it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Next Avenue

The Why and How of Sharing Your Family Story

Tips on how to do the research, organize what you find and preserve family history for future generations. Those who remember older relatives are bequeathed a sacred gift: their family story. Those memories — the legacy — become incrementally more precious after loved ones are gone. And why...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy