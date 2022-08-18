Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I Had Twins as a Single Mom, 23 Days Later Tragedy Changed Our Lives Forever'
The brokenness within me was leading me back to myself.
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life
A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
California's abandoned homesteads fascinated me as a kid. Then my childhood home became one
Nearly 25 years after Times reporter Melody Gutierrez's family was forced to leave their Wonder Valley home, she returned to find a crumbling, empty house — or was it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
psychologytoday.com
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
Upworthy
Funeral director explains how children process grief and why it's important to help them grieve
There's no linear recovery from loss. Be it adults or kids, everyone grieves in their own way and in their own time. There's no telling how one reacts to loss and how one copes with it. Coming to terms with the death of a loved one can take a heavy toll especially on kids. One funeral director took to Twitter to shed light on how children process grief and explained ways in which parents and caretakers can help them process it. The Twitter thread has gone viral with more than 44,000 likes and has been shared close to 7,000 times.
KIDS・
Woman Pushing Husband to Talk About Her 'Parenthood' Hopes Blasted Online
A man who says he made it clear that he never wanted kids is seeking advice after his wife surprisingly brought up having a baby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
KIDS・
To the mama still trying to chase her dreams
Hey, mama. I see you. I see you wondering who you are outside of a mother. I see your desire to chase your dreams, but the guilt that shortly follows because for so long, your identity has been consumed by motherhood. And you feel tethered to the role—solely defined by it.
12 celebrities who worked normal jobs after becoming famous
Some celebrities worked normal jobs before returning to Hollywood, while others left for good for careers in teaching, medicine, and interior design.
Next Avenue
The Why and How of Sharing Your Family Story
Tips on how to do the research, organize what you find and preserve family history for future generations. Those who remember older relatives are bequeathed a sacred gift: their family story. Those memories — the legacy — become incrementally more precious after loved ones are gone. And why...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Affairs: What if my final words to my husband were 'Call me?'
I thought love was about how I felt in the moment. Then I embarked on a roller coaster of a health journey with Carl.
Refinery29
A Blessing & A Curse: What It’s Like To Be Financially Responsible For Your Parents
I wish I could tell you that when my parents sat me down, asking me to shed almost all my savings for a family investment, I was immediately selfless and unreservedly generous. That I opened up my metaphoric wallet and in slow-mo, rained dollar bills in our compact dining room.
Comments / 0