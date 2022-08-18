ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiantown, FL

Two women from Okeechobee die in head-on collision near Indiantown

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY — Two women died after their cars collided on Southwest Martin Highway near Indiantown, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two women, one 27 years old and the other 68, are from Okeechobee, troopers said.

The 27-year-old woman was traveling west on Southwest Martin Highway and the 68-year-old was traveling east, according to the release.

Bodies found in Indiantown pond: Bodies found in pond identified as Palm Beach County couple

Crash claims life of 21-year-old: Bryan Arreaga remembered as inseparable from brother, loving partner and proud dog parent

Near the intersection with Fox Brown Road, investigators said the 27-year-old veered over the solid-yellow center stripe into the eastbound lane toward oncoming traffic.

The two cars collided head-on.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said,The 68-year-old was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and died there.

The cause of the crash and what made the 27-year-old veer into oncoming traffic are still under investigation, according to FHP.

FHP did not release the bames of those involved in the crash, citing Marsy’s Law, passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Two women from Okeechobee die in head-on collision near Indiantown

