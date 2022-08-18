ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat

Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
theshelbyreport.com

Raley’s Reopens Bel Air Location With New Offerings

Raley’s has reopened its store in Bel Air, California, with a grand opening celebration Aug. 19 that included community leaders and customers. The Raley’s offers a variety of natural and organic products across all departments, as well as local staples at affordable prices. The kitchen offers a selection...
baltimorefishbowl.com

World’s ‘largest ball pit’ visiting Arundel Mills from Sept. 3-25

Bounce on over to Arundel Mills next month to enjoy inflatable bounce houses, “the largest ball pit on the planet,” and other fun activities over four weekends. Produced by XL Event Lab, Bounce The Mall will hold weekend pop-up events from Sept. 3-25. The event will feature eight...
Boston Globe

Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.

Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
foxbaltimore.com

Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
Nottingham MD

Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
WHITE MARSH, MD
proptalk.com

TrawlerFest Baltimore: September 27 to October 1

Passagemaker’s TrawlerFest Baltimore returns to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor September 27 to October 1, right before the United States Powerboat Show in Annapolis (October 6-9). If you’re a boater, you simply must put both upcoming shows on your calendar. What is TrawlerFest? This is a boat show specifically...
BALTIMORE, MD
americanmilitarynews.com

5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles

Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.

