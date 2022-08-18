Read full article on original website
Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches
A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
Nottingham MD
FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of August 22 announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of August 22 have been announced. WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162). Perry Hall Food Trucks. This week’s...
Nottingham MD
First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear
BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat
Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
theshelbyreport.com
Raley’s Reopens Bel Air Location With New Offerings
Raley’s has reopened its store in Bel Air, California, with a grand opening celebration Aug. 19 that included community leaders and customers. The Raley’s offers a variety of natural and organic products across all departments, as well as local staples at affordable prices. The kitchen offers a selection...
Woodberry Kitchen Hiring For Restaurant and Event Staff
Baltimore’s own Woodberry Kitchen will be reopening its doors as a restaurant. Find out how to apply here.
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
baltimorefishbowl.com
World’s ‘largest ball pit’ visiting Arundel Mills from Sept. 3-25
Bounce on over to Arundel Mills next month to enjoy inflatable bounce houses, “the largest ball pit on the planet,” and other fun activities over four weekends. Produced by XL Event Lab, Bounce The Mall will hold weekend pop-up events from Sept. 3-25. The event will feature eight...
Boston Globe
Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.
Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Lucky Marylander won $2.2 million from lottery ticket purchased at Royal Farms
A lucky Marylander hit the jackpot. They won the Thursday, August 18 multi-match drawing. The annuity prize is an estimated $2.2 million.
foxbaltimore.com
Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
proptalk.com
TrawlerFest Baltimore: September 27 to October 1
Passagemaker’s TrawlerFest Baltimore returns to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor September 27 to October 1, right before the United States Powerboat Show in Annapolis (October 6-9). If you’re a boater, you simply must put both upcoming shows on your calendar. What is TrawlerFest? This is a boat show specifically...
'It’s going downhill': Witness saw gunman chase down victim in North Baltimore
A brazen shooting unfolded on Loyola Southway in North Baltimore just after noon this afternoon. A witness described a man chasing another down the street on foot before gunning him down.
americanmilitarynews.com
5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles
Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point
A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
