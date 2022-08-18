Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Shannon Foundation announces grant recipients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten Albemarle County teachers have been awarded grants from the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation for Excellence in Public Education that amount to $15,000. Teachers submitted innovative school projects, and could be awarded up to $5,000. One of the winners, Brownsville Elementary Librarian Gay Baker, will...
NBC 29 News
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Charlottesville-area companies are on the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies. They are Anchor Health Properties (3,003), TradeCentric (3,982), and WillowTree (3,044). “It’s wonderful recognition for all the work that our teams puts in day in and day out, particularly in challenging economic...
NBC 29 News
AEA pushing for COVID-19 sick leave days for ACPS teachers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Education Association is pushing Albemarle County Public Schools for COVID-19 sick leave. Currently, county teachers are going into the new school year without those extra days. AEA says its teachers and staff will have to use their own sick days if they test...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
UVA Health helping healthcare workers who experience workplace violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new federal study says that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than in any other industry, and that most instances go unreported. UVA Health is trying to make sure that its staff stays safe. “One thing that we’re trying to...
NBC 29 News
BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is helping families get ready for school. The organization held its second annual Back To School Bash Sunday, August 21. More than 150 families showed up, despite the rain. “There’s always a need. Everyone needs help. You may...
NBC 29 News
JMRL name change task force provides update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library board heard an update Monday, August 22, from a task force focused on the library system’s name. The task force says its goal is to summarize public input about a potential change. The decision to change the name is...
NBC 29 News
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has made it her mission to spread joy by creating cards. Ella Burkholder always checks the newspaper to see who is celebrating a birthday or anniversary. She then gets to work by hand-making a card to send to neighbors near and far to celebrate the special moments in their lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Education provides parents with school transition tips
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Transitioning to a different grade level can be tricky for some students. Researchers at the University of Virginia examined children from pre-kindergarten to the fourth grade. Each child was either from low-income communities, communities of color, or were dual-language learning. Researchers believe what makes school transitions...
NBC 29 News
ACPS trying out ALICE safety training for the school year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is starting the rollout process of a new safety training in case of an active shooter. Baker Butler Elementary School is the pilot school testing out ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training. The school held an interactive program Monday, August...
NBC 29 News
Crescent Halls timeline update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new target date for people to move back into Crescent Halls. The 105-unit affordable housing high rise is being renovated. The building’s age caused problems and delayed the plans. The goal now is to have people start moving in by December and...
NBC 29 News
Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year. “I don’t want any child to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
Pickleball popularity exploding in Central Virginia and nationwide
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, with around 5 million players, and it is catching on in central Virginia, too. “I started during the pandemic. It was a way to just get active and see people, but not get too close to them,” Jas Heim said. “It was really fun and I got hooked after the first time.”
NBC 29 News
Ting Student Bash
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Updated: 9 hours ago. This week,...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
NBC 29 News
UVA Reax New CV Guidelines
Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year.
NBC 29 News
'Record-breaking performance from Cavalier Aquatics swim team at 2022 Junior National Championship
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. Ting Student Bash. Updated: 12 hours ago. On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids...
NBC 29 News
WAHS receives its 15th National Guard Cup
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The athletic programs at Western Albemarle High School are bringing home more awards. WAHS Warriors have received the National Guard Cup for the fifteenth time. “It’s a tremendous culture at Western Albemarle, both athletically and academically. Our community values both,” WAHS Athletic Director Steve Heon...
NBC 29 News
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
Comments / 0