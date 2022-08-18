ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whopam.com

35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow

Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
wpsdlocal6.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Broadcast

Watch to see who won this year's St. Jude Dream Home. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! One lucky Mayfield woman has won a three bedroom, 2 and 2 half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah!
MAYFIELD, KY
asumag.com

New elementary under construction in Carlisle County, Ky.

The Carlisle County (Ky.) district has broken ground on a new elementary school that will replace an aging and inadequate facility. WPSD-TV reports that the community members have been working for several years to get a new Carlisle County Elementary School in Bardwell, Ky. The existing school not only is in disrepair, but was designed with an open concept that makes it difficult for students to ignore noise and distractions from other classrooms.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
Paducah, KY
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Paducah, KY
Kentucky Entertainment
wpsdlocal6.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

PADUCAH — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! Today, one lucky winner will win a gorgeous three bedroom, two full and two half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah. St. Jude Dream Home WINNER. In addition to the grand prize, the following additional...
PADUCAH, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president

PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Bottled water distribution in Marion, Ky. to end Sept. 2

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Marion announced that bottled water distribution will end September 2. According to the city, there is less of a need for bottled water due to several factors, including: the current water supply at Old City Lake, the quantity of water provided by the Crittenden-Livingston Water District and the lifting of the boil water advisory.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dream Home winner shares her story

"I give them money, and they give hope." Dream Home winner shares her story Local 6. Pamela Riley, a retired research scientist from Mayfield, was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home on Sunday.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
KFVS12

Carbondale investigating theft

A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Family hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning traveling on I-55 Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center to...
CARBONDALE, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 22, 2022

Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
HAZEL, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in Princeton collision

Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
WSMV

Texas man drowns in lake Saturday

CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
CADIZ, KY
kbsi23.com

Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
KFVS12

Drowning in Trigg County under investigation

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A drowning in Lake Barkley in Cardiz, Kentucky is under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. According to a statement from the coroner’s office, 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger from Bandera, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. Trigg County Rescue and Trigg County...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

House catches fire in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whopam.com

Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision

A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

