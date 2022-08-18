The Carlisle County (Ky.) district has broken ground on a new elementary school that will replace an aging and inadequate facility. WPSD-TV reports that the community members have been working for several years to get a new Carlisle County Elementary School in Bardwell, Ky. The existing school not only is in disrepair, but was designed with an open concept that makes it difficult for students to ignore noise and distractions from other classrooms.

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO