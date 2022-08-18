Read full article on original website
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Broadcast
Watch to see who won this year's St. Jude Dream Home. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! One lucky Mayfield woman has won a three bedroom, 2 and 2 half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah!
Union County Fair kicks off with horse races, more events to follow this week
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - This week kicks off the 141st annual Union County Fair in Anna, Il. Locals watched horse harness racing on Saturday, followed by the racing show in the evening. More events will occur throughout this week, such as the queen pageant, concerts, rodeo and even the demolition...
New elementary under construction in Carlisle County, Ky.
The Carlisle County (Ky.) district has broken ground on a new elementary school that will replace an aging and inadequate facility. WPSD-TV reports that the community members have been working for several years to get a new Carlisle County Elementary School in Bardwell, Ky. The existing school not only is in disrepair, but was designed with an open concept that makes it difficult for students to ignore noise and distractions from other classrooms.
Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president
PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
Bottled water distribution in Marion, Ky. to end Sept. 2
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Marion announced that bottled water distribution will end September 2. According to the city, there is less of a need for bottled water due to several factors, including: the current water supply at Old City Lake, the quantity of water provided by the Crittenden-Livingston Water District and the lifting of the boil water advisory.
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
Carbondale investigating theft
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Family hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning traveling on I-55 Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center to...
Murray State University begins semester with student growth, changes in athletics
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The enrollment data gathered from the semester’s first week shows a trend of growth and stability over the past five years, following previous declines. The data shows a two percent increase in headcount over fall 2021. They are anticipating growth in several categories since 2018,...
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday
CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
