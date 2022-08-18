ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50

Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
Medical News Today

Bacon cholesterol and its impact on health

A slice of uncooked bacon contains 18.5 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol. However, while researchers used to say that cholesterol from food directly raised cholesterol levels in the blood, they now believe the relationship is more complicated. The above nutritional information comes from the. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dietary cholesterol...
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Vitamin D-Rich Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Stronger Bones

As you get older, it’s really an important habit to keep your overall health in check. Staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly are all essential to a healthy lifestyle. Obviously, eating nutritious meals also matters greatly because it can affect how your body functions. One health concern...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Vitamins Health Experts Say You Can Take Every Morning To Boost Metabolism Over 40

When it comes to maintaining about boosting your metabolism so you can lose weight at a steady rate, providing your body with the right nutrients is key. If you’re not taking in adequate amounts of essential vitamins and minerals, your body won’t be able to burn fat as quickly as you may like. However, it’s not always easy to get everything you need directly from food—especially if you’re following a special diet. Luckily, that’s where supplements come in!
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Health Benefits#Cherry Juice#Sleep Hygiene#Dietician#Linus Regimen#General Health
shefinds

What Is The Healthiest Oil To Cook With? We Asked Health Experts

When it comes to cooking your meals, one ingredient that seems to be a staple in most dishes is oil. It’s an essential item especially in cooking processes such as frying and sautéing. From olive oil to canola oil, and even vegetable oil, the options are quite endless. But what exactly is the best—and healthiest—oil to cook with? We asked registered dietitian Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN, contributor at Sporting Smiles and naturopath and general family practitioner Dr. Yelena Deshko to find out. Keep reading to see what they have to say.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Cholesterol-lowering recipes: Nutritional profiles and health benefits

High cholesterol levels in the blood increase the risk of heart disease. A person can take steps to lower their cholesterol naturally. These include incorporating low sugar and low cholesterol meals into a well-balanced, nutritious diet. A person’s diet can affect their cholesterol levels. By making some changes to what...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical News Today

What are the health benefits of pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are edible seeds that people typically roast for consumption. They are a common ingredient in Mexican cuisine, and individuals often eat them as a nutritious snack. People often refer to pumpkin seeds as “pepitas,” which is Spanish for “little seed of squash.”. This feature is...
NUTRITION
LiveScience

GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux

Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
DIETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Replace processed sugar with these healthier alternatives

Sugar constitutes a routine part of our diet and occurs naturally in many kinds of foods. According to Harvard Medical School, while consuming sugar by itself is not detrimental to health, the problem arises when a majority of our sugar intake comes from ‘added sugar’, also called refined or processed sugar.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy