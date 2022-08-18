ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

No arrests yet, no new information available on Sunday's shooting on Elm Street

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 5 days ago

There is no new information to share in the ongoing investigation of a shooting reported on Elm Street on Aug. 12, said Batavia PD Chief Shawn Heubusch.

Heubusch said detectives are working on active leads and that there is no further info to release to the public at this time.

According to the initial report from police, two people were shot at 4:14 p.m., Sunday, in the area of Elm Street and East Main Street.

Both victims were treated on the scene by City Fire and Mercy EMS.  One person was transported to UMMC with non-life-threatening injuries and other was treated and released at the scene.

Police have yet to release any information on possible suspects, such as how many people might be involved, the type or types of weapons involved, how many shots were fired, or any descriptions of the suspects.

There is no information available on any possible motive.

