Effective: 2022-08-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures as high as 98 to 102 expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO