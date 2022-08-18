Proverbs 25:11 A word fitly (well) spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver. Yes, words well-spoken can bring the beauty of affirmation and are so valuable to both the giver and receiver! I can remember, as I’m sure you do, those well-said words that brought inspiration after an accomplishment, encouragement in a struggle, affirmation after a victory, comfort in a loss, and reassurance through the ups and downs of life. Words do wield a great power that when spoken thoughtfully bring encouragement and empowerment to life. We each have that power to employ.

