ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Coast Guard rescues 19 migrants from a disabled vessel near Redondo Beach

The Coast Guard rescued 19 migrants from a disabled panga-style vessel off the coast of Redondo Beach Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a call at 9:10 a.m. from a good Samaritan reporting a disabled vessel in distress off the coast of Redondo Beach. Sector Los...
oc-breeze.com

Public encouraged to attend Garden Grove community meeting for potential navigation center

In an effort to address homelessness, the City of Garden Grove is taking the lead in opening a local navigation center in collaboration with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster. The City invites the public to attend a community meeting to learn about the potential navigation center, provide feedback, and ask questions. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue.
oc-breeze.com

Candidates running for a seat on the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Trustees

The following information is provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters:. Marlys Davidson, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Colin Edwards, parent/Orange County business owner – candidate statement (pdf) Trustee Area 3. Diana D. Hill, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Rona Goldberg, parent – candidate statement (pdf)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fta#Bus Service#First Transit#Traffic#Octa#Infrastructure Investment#Buses And Bus Facilities
oc-breeze.com

Cal State Long Beach launches school year with Convocation Celebration

Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley and Provost Karyn Scissum Gunn welcomed the university’s faculty, staff, and students back to campus during a convocation ceremony at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. The traditional assembly formally kicks off the start of the new academic year and allows the...
oc-breeze.com

FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII

The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 22, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 22, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Light west wind...
oc-breeze.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, August 22

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Police Department investigating fatal traffic collision at Katella and Holder

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 7:21 PM, the Cypress Police Department responded to the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street regarding a traffic collision involving a delivery van and a Chevrolet Camaro. Unfortunately, an adult male passenger in the Camaro was killed in the collision. The drivers of the delivery van and Camaro were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Cypress Police Department.
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for August 14 through August 20

Top Ten Stories for August 14 through August 20 include Conservative Patriots, a death identified, and new Long Beach businesses. Top Ten Stories for August 14 through August 20 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic...
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at 7th Street and Daisy Avenue

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Daisy Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a fence, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Be cautious, words wield power

Proverbs 25:11 A word fitly (well) spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver. Yes, words well-spoken can bring the beauty of affirmation and are so valuable to both the giver and receiver! I can remember, as I’m sure you do, those well-said words that brought inspiration after an accomplishment, encouragement in a struggle, affirmation after a victory, comfort in a loss, and reassurance through the ups and downs of life. Words do wield a great power that when spoken thoughtfully bring encouragement and empowerment to life. We each have that power to employ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy