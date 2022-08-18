Read full article on original website
MiVT: Iron Thread
Though Shannon Wallis of Norwich is not Ukrainian, she’s drawn to the art of Eastern European culture. Retirement looks different for everyone. For New Haven’s Stephen Ayotte, it involves a lot of wood. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT. If we all scream for ice cream,...
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
Getting healthy with help from some 4-legged friends in Shelburne
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Yoga is a great way to relax your body and a farm in Shelburne is throwing some fun into the mix: yoga with goats. “I have never seen so many people coming out of any event of any kind. comedy show, you name it, concert, so happy and full of joy,” said Japheth Brubaker, the owner of Water and Rocks Studio.
Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
In the Garden: Pruning Raspberries
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for pruning raspberries from your garden. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
Mission Bazaar first clothing swap held Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group in Burlington helped people clean out their closets and recharge their wardrobe with “new” clothes. Mission bazaar held its first clothing swap on Sunday. Anyone could stop by and trade in clothes from home or whatever they were wearing with anything at the stand.
‘Last Mile Ride’ breaks fundraising record
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
vermontbiz.com
Annual Vermont Children’s Hospital golf tournament raises $187,000
(L to R) Frank Guillot, Dr. Jill Rinehart, Dr. Lewis First and, Dr. Buzz Land participated in the 31st Annual Golf Tournament to benefit the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. Vermont Business Magazine The 31st Annual University of Vermont Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament raised $186,947 to support the world-class...
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank. Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. How a Vermont...
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a pretty hot day, though not that humid. Highs were in the 80s to low 90s. Burlington hit 92 degrees, though the record is 94. Sunday will be another very warm day, and also a bit more humid. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, though most of the region will remain dry. A slow-moving low pressure system will start to approach the region Monday. It’s a little iffy as to where any thunderstorms will develop. At this point, the best chance for any thunderstorms will be in New York. Most of Vermont and New Hampshire may have partly sunny skies. Stay tuned.
Adopt-a-drain program seeking volunteers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that was put on hold due to online difficulties, is now being re-launched in an effort to save Vermont’s lakes. The ‘Adopt-a-drain program’ was originally known as drain defender. The goal is to protect Vermont’s water systems. In partnership with...
What to Do: Saturday, August 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022. Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.
Businesses preparing for return of UVM students
UVM's first day of fall semester is August 29.
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
Two Degree Difference: Extreme humidity is worsening
Coming off a hot and humid weekend of weather, it's only appropriate that we bring back the focus of how above average air and dew point temperatures are making our climate crisis even worse.
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
miltonindependent.com
Champlain Valley Fair announces new bag policy, bags larger than a small purse no longer allowed
CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Bags larger than 5” x 9” x 2” are no longer permitted at the Champlain Valley Fair unless they are see-through. Fair staff cites safety as the reason for the new policy. “The safety of our fairgoers, volunteers and staff is always a...
