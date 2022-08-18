MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 6,000-block of Cicero Road around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a shooting complaint. When deputies arrived, they found a man, who hasn't been identified, shot. He was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO