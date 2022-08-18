ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, MI

Body found in Maumee River near Maple Street in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg police detectives are investigating the Monday afternoon discovery of a dead body in the Maumee River. According to the City of Perrysburg public information officer, the Fire Division responded to a body found in the river near the Maple Street Boat Launch docks at 2:25 p.m.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Port Clinton man killed in Ottawa County bicycle crash Friday

BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Port Clinton man is dead following a bicycle accident in Ottawa County early Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:45 a.m. on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township. The victim, identified as John Kuzma...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Defiance County man shot following alleged family dispute Saturday

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 6,000-block of Cicero Road around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a shooting complaint. When deputies arrived, they found a man, who hasn't been identified, shot. He was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH

