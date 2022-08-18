ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Steven's Institute alum who killed roommate in Jersey City sentenced to 28 years in prison

By Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

A graduate of Steven's Institute who admitted to killing his roommate during an argument in the pair's Jersey City Heights apartment, was sentenced to 28 years in state prison on Thursday, Hudson County prosecutors said.

Tong Cheng, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in May, almost two years after witnesses said they heard him arguing with his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, who was attending Steven's at the time of his death, before police discovered Ge's lifeless body in the two men's New York Avenue apartment, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

“The State hopes the conclusion of these proceedings provides comfort to the victim’s family as they continue to cope with the loss of a promising young man who had his entire life ahead of him,” said Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Salzer

Neighbors in an apartment upstairs told authorities the two were arguing on the evening of Aug. 7, 2020, before they heard Ge "begging for mercy in Chinese," saying he was sorry and asking someone to "please stop," along with "thumping" that lasted for two minutes, the affidavit said.

The next day, Ge and Cheng's other roommate called 911 when he noticed blood in the apartment's bathroom, according to a previous report by NorthJersey.com .

Surveillance footage from Kiddie Hall at the defendant's former school showed Cheng with what appeared to be blood spots on his shirt. He was admitted to Hoboken University Medical Center later that morning and treated for a wound to his hand.

The following Monday, he was arrested at a hotel in Weehawken and charged with first-degree murder..

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Steven's Institute alum who killed roommate in Jersey City sentenced to 28 years in prison

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Weehawken, NJ
State
New York State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Roommate#Violent Crime#Steven S Institute#State#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy