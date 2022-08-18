Read full article on original website
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Max Weinberg, Smithereens teaming for free NJ concert. Yes, free
The E Street Band’s drummer since the mid-70’s and New Jersey’s own Max Weinberg has a gift for New Jersey. A free concert. No strings attached. And he’s teaming with The Smithereens, the New Jersey hard alt-rock band that inspired Nirvana. The concert is happening at...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Cool Underwater Video Shows Shark Encounter off Barnegat Light, NJ
Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat. Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even. Especially, when that shark sighting is at the...
Popular Outdoor Attraction In Red Bank, NJ Will Remain Open Into The 2022 Fall Season
The COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the worst years we've had in a while and we are still struggling with some of the after effects. However, there is a small silver lining: there were a lot of new things that came out of the COVID-19 Pandemic!. People started working remotely,...
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
Take a Virtual Walk on the Beautiful Seaside Heights, NJ Boardwalk
As you probably know we broadcast on location every Friday during summer from the RWJ Barnabas Health Boardwalk Studio at the Ocean Club Restaurant and Cabana’s on the Corona Beach. It’s a fantastic location, have you been by this summer?. This past week after doing the morning show...
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
fox29.com
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
South River police collecting gift cards for family who lost everything in fire
SOUTH RIVER – The South River Police Department is holding a gift card drive for a family who suffered “a devastating house fire.”. Although the family was uninjured during the fire on Aug. 19, the couple, along with their 20-month-old son, lost everything they own, police said through a social media post on Aug. 20.
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!
If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
What One Toms River, NJ Restaurant Owner Had To Say About Insane Cost Of Food
I'm sure you've noticed that things are getting more expensive. Whether its your weekly grocery bill, filling up the gas tank, or going out for dinner one thing is clear. Everything is a lot more expensive now a days in the Garden State. I was taking a walk with my...
