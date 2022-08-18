ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ne White House#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Republican Lawmakers#Politics#The White House#The Republican Party#Congress#Cnn#New York Daily News#Gop#The New York Post
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
The List

Jared Kushner Finally Breaks His Silence After The FBI Raid

After the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, many people started giving his son-in-law the side eye. Was Jared Kushner the rat who sold out the former president and facilitated the search no one saw coming? At least one high-profile source was leaning this way, with the GOP leader's niece Mary Trump saying, "We need to look at the potential pool of people which would be very, very small that would benefit from — potentially benefit from — the documents that Donald allegedly stole. You have to look seriously at Jared Kushner in that instance" (via Salon).
POTUS
The List

The Unexpected Person Who Brokered A Meeting Between Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton

We have learned a lot from Jared Kushner's new book "Breaking History." Among the early revelations was that the former advisor to then-president Donald Trump secretly coped with a scary health diagnosis during his time in the White House. On a much lighter note, the previous commander-in-chief's son-in-law also shared Trump's favorite McDonald's menu items (via New York Post).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinary damning' for Trump

The National Archives and Records Administration waited until May 12 to give the FBI access to the highly classified documents retrieved from former President Donald Trump in January, despite the Justice Department's "urgent" requests for the materials, according to a letter from National Archivist Debra Wall released late Monday by conservative journalist John Solomon, one of Trump's two authorized NARA liaisons.
The List

Obstacles Nancy Pelosi Had To Overcome To Get Where She Is

Sometimes referred to as one of the most powerful women in congress, Nancy Pelosi is no stranger to the political spotlight. As a longtime Californian representative and re-elected Speaker of the House, the congresswoman has come a long way from her beginnings as one of seven children in a political family (per BBC).
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Dr. Fauci Makes A Huge Announcement About His Future

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, leading the country's response to epidemics including HIV/AIDS, the West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, Ebola, Zika, and of course, COVID-19. When the pandemic first rocked the United States in March 2020, Fauci frequently clashed with then-president Donald Trump on how the country should handle the virus and the treatments used. "I would try to, you know, calmly explain that you find out if something works by doing an appropriate clinical trial; you get the information, you give it a peer review," Fauci told The New York Times. "And he'd say, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, this stuff really works.'"
The List

The List

57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy