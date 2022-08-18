Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, leading the country's response to epidemics including HIV/AIDS, the West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, Ebola, Zika, and of course, COVID-19. When the pandemic first rocked the United States in March 2020, Fauci frequently clashed with then-president Donald Trump on how the country should handle the virus and the treatments used. "I would try to, you know, calmly explain that you find out if something works by doing an appropriate clinical trial; you get the information, you give it a peer review," Fauci told The New York Times. "And he'd say, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, this stuff really works.'"

12 HOURS AGO