Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Jared Kushner Finally Breaks His Silence After The FBI Raid
After the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, many people started giving his son-in-law the side eye. Was Jared Kushner the rat who sold out the former president and facilitated the search no one saw coming? At least one high-profile source was leaning this way, with the GOP leader's niece Mary Trump saying, "We need to look at the potential pool of people which would be very, very small that would benefit from — potentially benefit from — the documents that Donald allegedly stole. You have to look seriously at Jared Kushner in that instance" (via Salon).
Judge Finally Decides Whether The Mar-A-Lago Raid Affidavit Will Be Made Public
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home was recently raided by the FBI. According to CNN, the search warrant issued for the raid on Trump's Palm Beach Florida home was for documents, some of which are classified, that the FBI believed the former president took illegally after his exit from the White House.
The Unexpected Person Who Brokered A Meeting Between Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton
We have learned a lot from Jared Kushner's new book "Breaking History." Among the early revelations was that the former advisor to then-president Donald Trump secretly coped with a scary health diagnosis during his time in the White House. On a much lighter note, the previous commander-in-chief's son-in-law also shared Trump's favorite McDonald's menu items (via New York Post).
A Surprising Number Of Voters Support Continued Investigation Into Donald Trump
August has been a telling time for the future of former president Donald Trump. Just mere weeks after the January 6 summer hearings concluded with shocking details regarding Trump's involvement, the world watched as the FBI raided the 45th president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Despite Trump releasing an...
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinary damning' for Trump
The National Archives and Records Administration waited until May 12 to give the FBI access to the highly classified documents retrieved from former President Donald Trump in January, despite the Justice Department's "urgent" requests for the materials, according to a letter from National Archivist Debra Wall released late Monday by conservative journalist John Solomon, one of Trump's two authorized NARA liaisons.
Obstacles Nancy Pelosi Had To Overcome To Get Where She Is
Sometimes referred to as one of the most powerful women in congress, Nancy Pelosi is no stranger to the political spotlight. As a longtime Californian representative and re-elected Speaker of the House, the congresswoman has come a long way from her beginnings as one of seven children in a political family (per BBC).
Dr. Fauci Makes A Huge Announcement About His Future
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, leading the country's response to epidemics including HIV/AIDS, the West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, Ebola, Zika, and of course, COVID-19. When the pandemic first rocked the United States in March 2020, Fauci frequently clashed with then-president Donald Trump on how the country should handle the virus and the treatments used. "I would try to, you know, calmly explain that you find out if something works by doing an appropriate clinical trial; you get the information, you give it a peer review," Fauci told The New York Times. "And he'd say, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, this stuff really works.'"
