Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.

TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
LAKEHURST, NJ
Paul Reiser AKA Dr. Owens from “Stranger Things” is Coming to Toms River, NJ

Actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser is coming to Ocean County in October for a fun night of comedy in Toms River. Paul is known for tv comedies like "My Two Dads" and "Mad About You" with Helen Hunt. However recent years Paul has had hits with series like "The Boys", "The Kominsky Method", and "Stranger Things". Paul had high praise for Ocean County's Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin on "Stranger Things".
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County

A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10

It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Toms River, NJ
