KTVL
Authorities address community questions regarding illegal marijuana seizures
Josephine County, Ore. — At the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting on August 11, a request was made to Josephine County Sheriff's Office to explain why illegal marijuana that has been seized by law enforcement cannot be sold legally to support or fund law enforcement. "Many of our...
theashlandchronicle.com
Why Don’t the Cops Sell Weed?
Press release from Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel. On Thursday August 11th, 2022 at the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting (LPSCC), a request was made that we explain and advertise why illegal marijuana that has been seized by law enforcement cannot be sold legally to support/fund law enforcement. Many of our citizens have been asking this reasonable question in our newspaper’s letters section and elsewhere for some time.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS ROSEBURG MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an alleged assault on Saturday. A DCSO report said just after 5:40 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly pepper sprayed a victim in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. The report said the confrontation came after the victim had left their dog in a vehicle while inside the business. The suspect told the victim that their actions were irresponsible while the victim claimed they had not been gone very long.
KTVL
Sheriff: 34-year-old Gold Beach woman found dead in Curry County holding cell
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022), 34-year-old Heather Iverson of Gold Beach was found deceased in a holding cell at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, officials there reported Monday. Iverson had been transported to the jail by the Gold Beach Police the day...
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
KDRV
Grants Pass men arrested for armed robbery of O'aces
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Two Grants Pass men are now in custody after police say they robbed a local Grants Pass business last week. According to Grants Pass Police, On August 11, at 12:04 AM, Grants Pass Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at O’aces, located at 772 Rogue River Hwy.
KTVL
JCSO to conduct "Town Hall" style meetings throughout Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the District Attorney’s office and Code Enforcement plan to conduct five “Town Hall” style community meetings throughout the county starting September 1. The goal of these meetings is to give local community members a chance...
oregontoday.net
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
clayconews.com
STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA MAN HAS DIED AFTER A CRASH LAST WEEK ON HIGHWAY 199 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (August 22, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022 at approximately 12:58 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 near milepost 19. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by...
KTVL
Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land
JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
KTVL
Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
KDRV
California man succumbs to injuries after devastating crash on Hwy 199 in Josephine Co.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A man has succumbed to his injuries on Monday following a devastating car crash one week ago on Highway 199 in Josephine County. On August 15th in the afternoon, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single car crash. According to police, 52 year...
Victims of McKinney Fire identified
SISKIYOU CO., Calif. (KRON) – Four people who died in the McKinney Fire, California’s largest wildfire this year, have been positively identified, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. KRON ON is streaming live news now Rapid DNA technology and dental analysis revealed the identity of the four fatalities related to the McKinney Fire. Next-of-kin […]
actionnewsnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Positively Identities Victims of the McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The names of the fire victims of the McKinney Fire have been released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the condition in which the remains were found, it has been a lengthy process. The sheriff’s office has emphasized its' appreciation for the public’s patience during the process. They explained Friday, August 19, 2022, that the fire victims were identified utilizing Rapid DNA technology and dental records.
KDRV
UPDATE: SHE IS LOCATED. Josephine County search for Kristina Young done
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- From Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 10:06am today:. GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE VERSUS BICYCLE WRECK
Two men were taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus bicycle wreck on Sunday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 4:00 p.m. a bicyclist was riding on Garden Valley Road when he attempted to cross over to Cleveland Rapids Road and pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist could not avoid hitting the bike, so laid his motorcycle down to avoid major injuries. The motorcyclist was treated and released at CHI Mercy Medical Center while the bicyclist was listed in fair condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kymkemp.com
Man Found Dead of a Gunshot Wound in Crescent City Area
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 2200 hours, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a subject with a gun shot wound in the driveway of a private compound at the north end of Maiden Lane. Upon the arrival of Deputies, Fire and Medical units...
KDRV
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire
CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
