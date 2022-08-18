ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainsboro Township, NJ

94.3 The Point

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey

One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
105.7 The Hawk

The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey

I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey. The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”. What is it?. Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
TRAVEL
987thecoast.com

New Jersey American Water Company Raising Rates This Year

There is an agreement between the New Jersey American Water Company and the State of New Jersey for a rate hike. The company will realize over $45 million in new revenue courtesy of the rate hike. The average customer will pay nearly three dollars a month for water from the utility.
105.7 The Hawk

5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over

No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
RESTAURANTS
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

