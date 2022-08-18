Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
2022 Mid-Term Election Shocker!
This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, and CNN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greg Gutfeld: The narrative is falling apart
Let's update you on the raid on Mar-a-Lago. We got never before seen footage. Roll it. So like Paul Pelosi driving down a two-way street, it's pretty obvious that Merrick Garland crossed the line and now the media realizes their whole narrative is falling apart like a pot roast in a hot tub.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid
It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Jared Kushner Finally Breaks His Silence After The FBI Raid
After the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, many people started giving his son-in-law the side eye. Was Jared Kushner the rat who sold out the former president and facilitated the search no one saw coming? At least one high-profile source was leaning this way, with the GOP leader's niece Mary Trump saying, "We need to look at the potential pool of people which would be very, very small that would benefit from — potentially benefit from — the documents that Donald allegedly stole. You have to look seriously at Jared Kushner in that instance" (via Salon).
Trump unleashes late-night Truth Social tirade as Georgia DA closes in
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump is posting vintage rants attacking investigators on his Truth Social platform. In a late-night tirade, the former president lashed out against the...
Anderson Cooper: We've entered the 'perfect phone call' phase of the Mar-a-Lago saga
CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to some of former President Donald Trump’s allies’ reactions to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Unexpected Person Who Brokered A Meeting Between Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton
We have learned a lot from Jared Kushner's new book "Breaking History." Among the early revelations was that the former advisor to then-president Donald Trump secretly coped with a scary health diagnosis during his time in the White House. On a much lighter note, the previous commander-in-chief's son-in-law also shared Trump's favorite McDonald's menu items (via New York Post).
George Conway Compares Trump To Tony Soprano Trying To Uncover A Rat
Donald Trump is pushing for the release of the affidavit behind the FBI’s warrant to search his Mar-a-Lago residence because, just like the fictional TV mobster Tony Soprano, he wants to know who the snitch is, conservative lawyer George Conway said Friday. Conway shared his theories about Trump’s and...
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
Judge Finally Decides Whether The Mar-A-Lago Raid Affidavit Will Be Made Public
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home was recently raided by the FBI. According to CNN, the search warrant issued for the raid on Trump's Palm Beach Florida home was for documents, some of which are classified, that the FBI believed the former president took illegally after his exit from the White House.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Surprising Number Of Voters Support Continued Investigation Into Donald Trump
August has been a telling time for the future of former president Donald Trump. Just mere weeks after the January 6 summer hearings concluded with shocking details regarding Trump's involvement, the world watched as the FBI raided the 45th president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Despite Trump releasing an...
McConnell 'Badmouthing' Trump Candidates to 'Dry Up Money': Morris
Conservative commentator Dick Morris blasted the Senate's GOP leader on Sunday for suggesting they may not win control of the chamber.
Something Weird’s Happening In This Senate Race: Fun
With an internet-savvy staff and an opponent who is a caricature of a rich celebrity, John Fetterman looks to be having a blast as he tries to troll his way to a Senate seat.
The List
57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 2