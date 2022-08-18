ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus

NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
NORMANGEE, TX
KAGS

Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
KAGS

Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
KAGS

Budgeting tips for families amid inflation

BRYAN, Texas — New pencils, crayons, and backpacks are among a plethora of essential first day school supplies. However, with rising costs due to inflation, a back-to-school report stated that families are being forced to think about their budget. In June, inflation hit an all time high of 9.1%,...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Man receives 10 year sentence for strangulation

BRYAN, Texas — A man who was out on bond for capital murder charges in Harris County was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault by strangulation in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. On April 27, 2021, the Bryan Police Department were sent...
KAGS

Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down

BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Blinn College graphic design students create design for Circle of Women

BRYAN, Texas — Graphic Design students at Blinn College worked to create a design logo for a subgroup for Habitat for Humanity, Circle of Women. Tim Weaver, an instructor at the college, said he tasked his students to read the brief the organization provided them and create individual designs to pitch to their leaders.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD starts the 2022-23 school year with convocation

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's hosted its convocation Wednesday at Central Church to kick off the school year in style with more than 2,000 BISD teachers and staff in attendance. "I think our staff saw today that we are a family, children first always, we have embraced our students...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
