After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus
NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth
BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
Budgeting tips for families amid inflation
BRYAN, Texas — New pencils, crayons, and backpacks are among a plethora of essential first day school supplies. However, with rising costs due to inflation, a back-to-school report stated that families are being forced to think about their budget. In June, inflation hit an all time high of 9.1%,...
Century Square College Station hosts job fair ahead of Aggie students return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Mon, Aug 15, Century Square College Station hosted a job fair at The George Hotel on its property from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several businesses were in attendance and welcomed applicants to their tables as they’ve looked to hire candidates for positions they have open at their facilities.
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
Man receives 10 year sentence for strangulation
BRYAN, Texas — A man who was out on bond for capital murder charges in Harris County was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault by strangulation in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. On April 27, 2021, the Bryan Police Department were sent...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
Burleson County Chief Deputy announces retirement from law enforcement
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, announced that he will be retiring from his position in December of this year. Pollock was shot in 2021 after he attempted to serve a warrant to a suspect in a case, who...
National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
The Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a burglary suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Chad Joseph Galick in connection with an attempted burglary at a building in Bremond. Police reported Galick as a white man of approximately 40 years of age. Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
Police: 18-year-old charged with murder after Bryan ride-share driver's death
BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges after he was transported from a south Texas jail to the Brazos County Jail as a result of the death of a ride-sharing driver in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department. Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera was booked into the...
Update: College Station girl found safe after AMBER Alert Wednesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 7-year-old girl from the Bryan-College Station area. She was recently confirmed to be safe by authorities. Prior to the alert, the child was last seen in at approximately 7 p.m. in the 700 block of...
Blinn College graphic design students create design for Circle of Women
BRYAN, Texas — Graphic Design students at Blinn College worked to create a design logo for a subgroup for Habitat for Humanity, Circle of Women. Tim Weaver, an instructor at the college, said he tasked his students to read the brief the organization provided them and create individual designs to pitch to their leaders.
Disaster declarations issued for Bryan, College Station due to extreme drought
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The mayors of College Station and Bryan both declared a local state of disaster in their respective cities due to extreme drought. According to a news release, almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the "Extreme Drought Category" with 20% in the "Exceptional Drought Category."
A local man with a disease former classmates offer to restore a gift from his past
BRYAN, Texas — Craig Reagan, a Texas A&M graduate, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on July 29, 2016. By 2018, his ability to walk had begun to deteriorate. Reagan said ALS has had few treatment options and is usually diagnosed by other doctors after determining that the...
Bryan ISD starts the 2022-23 school year with convocation
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's hosted its convocation Wednesday at Central Church to kick off the school year in style with more than 2,000 BISD teachers and staff in attendance. "I think our staff saw today that we are a family, children first always, we have embraced our students...
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
