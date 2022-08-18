Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Related
macaronikid.com
Find a Little Free Library in Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown
Avoid the "summer slide" by getting your kids reading this summer!. A study by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville found reading just 12 books during the summer was as effective as summer school. How can we get our kids excited about reading?. One way is to let our kids...
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
News Argus
WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway.
WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May 2023. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
macaronikid.com
A Note from Shawn Mussington Hall - August 20, 2022
Happy August and back to school! Summer is almost over and we are just getting started with taking Greensboro Macaroni KID higher. I am Shawn Mussington Hall, your publisher of the Greensboro - High Point - Jamestown Macaroni Kid. These three North Carolina cities go hand in hand and I am 100% committed to bringing you the family fun in these cities. They are truly the heartbeat of North Carolina and offer so much family fun!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power, traffic lights out on Cone Boulevard from N Church St to Summit Ave, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are advising drivers to be cautious due to power outages impacting traffic lights in a busy area of Greensboro. According to police, traffic lights are out in the area of Cone Boulevard from North Church Street to Summit Avenue. They believe the cause of this outage could be a blown […]
triad-city-beat.com
ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently
In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
chapelboro.com
844 Units Coming to Pittsboro in Preliminary Phase of Major Development
Pittsboro commissioners have approved a preliminary subdivision of a development that will bring 844 single family units to the town. The major subdivision is expected to be around 362 acres, a little less than half of the expanse of the total development, which is called Del Webb at Chatham Park — formerly the Townsend Tract.
alamancenews.com
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders
On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
News Argus
5633 Hornaday Rd Unit G
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5633-G Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409: Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath condo! Neighborhood pool! Living room with access to balcony with storage. Both bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has pantry. All electric utilities. Small pets allowed up to 25 lbs. Lawn & trash is included. Available now!
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
News Argus
116 S. Marshall Street
116-6 S. Marshall street - 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment downtown. stove,refrigerator,dishwasher,microwave, and water is included. coin laundry available. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
alamancenews.com
Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion
More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
alamancenews.com
Teen who beat long medical odds among Burlington’s new Eagle Scouts
A newly-minted Eagle Scout would be enough to send the heart of any doting mother aflutter. But for area resident Marsha Slade, there was something particularly moving when her son, Brendon Brown, was recognized Tuesday night by Burlington’s city council for his attainment of the highest honor in scouting.
I-40 East crash closes lane in Greensboro near Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220, near Exit 220 for Randleman Road. The closure began at 2:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:40 p.m. The anticipated […]
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
NC Zoo breaks ground on 10-acre Asian-themed expansion
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Construction is underway at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on a new 10-acre expansion that will spotlight Asia. “Asia Continent,” which is expected to open in 2026, will highlight species such as tigers, Komodo dragons, Visayan warty pigs, Asian small-clawed otters, red-crowned cranes, wrinkled hornbills, king cobras and white-cheeked gibbons.
Comments / 0