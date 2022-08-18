ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m.

The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with a “dangerous instrument”. The suspect in this attack, David St. Clair, was arrested and taken into custody.

CCPD says the victim was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. St. Clair is charged with:

  • Assault 1st Degree

Police have not provided any more information on the victim’s condition in this incident.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

