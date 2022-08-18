Bernalillo County celebrates one year at Alvarado Square

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County celebrated one year of calling Alvarado Square home Thursday. The county held a dedication ceremony since the pandemic delayed the original opening celebration last August.

The eight-story building consolidated offices and hundreds of employees to one place downtown. “What was really important was that customer service, that accessibility to the building, to the facility,” said Julie Morgas Baca, Bernalillo County manager.

The county also unveiled new branding Thursday. The new “BernCo logo and “Count On Us” tag line will soon be added to county vehicles.

