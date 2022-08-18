ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County celebrates one year at Alvarado Square

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hF6IZ_0hMWyOiA00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County celebrated one year of calling Alvarado Square home Thursday. The county held a dedication ceremony since the pandemic delayed the original opening celebration last August.

BlueHalo celebrates grand opening of new Albuquerque facility

The eight-story building consolidated offices and hundreds of employees to one place downtown. “What was really important was that customer service, that accessibility to the building, to the facility,” said Julie Morgas Baca, Bernalillo County manager.

The county also unveiled new branding Thursday. The new “BernCo logo and “Count On Us” tag line will soon be added to county vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Business picks up at Albuquerque skating rink

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business that faced some tough times is suddenly very popular again, thanks to the filming of Stranger Things. Skate-O-Mania, known to many as Roller Skate City and to children of the 80’s Roller King, is a busy place these days. Neon Lights and 80’s vibes, fans of the series Stranger Things […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating

The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
KRQE News 13

Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Public defenders not meeting clients in person at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public defender’s office is no longer meeting with clients at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center due to safety concerns. The office says they believe the detention center is facing about a 40% staff vacancy rate, because of that they do not feel safe sending attorney’s to meet with clients in person. Attorney’s […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Movie mania at Balloon Fiesta Park features three movies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to host a family-friendly movie night Friday, August 26 at Balloon Fiesta Park. The park will open at 6 p.m. for the free event that will feature three different movies. “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Spaceballs” and “Up” will be played at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates uptown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU looks forward to new e-sports season

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two dozen new players have signed and committed to New Mexico State University’s E-Sports team for the 2022-2023 school year. The addition of the 30 new players comes after Ethan Sarles became the first student in the state to commit and sign onto a college e-sports team in April. The […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy