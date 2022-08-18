As one of the highest trafficked areas in your home, sometimes it feels as though your kitchen floors can never quite stay clean. One minute they're spotless, and the next you'll notice tiny little crumb specs, dried sauce stains, or loose bits of lettuce between every crack and crevice of the floor. And when your old broom and dustpan duo aren't pulling their weight, it's time to invest in a powerful vacuum that can swoop in and tackle kitchen messes as they appear. And right now, you can save big on an affordable Shark vacuum that has shoppers tucking away their brooms.

