NBC Los Angeles
Mistrial Declared in Aliso Viejo Spa Bombing Case
A U.S. District Court judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of Stephen Beal, who stands accused of using a home-made bomb to murder his ex-girlfriend inside a day spa in Aliso Viejo. Jurors told the court today they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not reach a verdict after...
NBC Los Angeles
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With ‘Splatter' Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing "splatter balls." Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday night...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Two Individuals Involved in Attempted Kidnapping
On Saturday, just after noon, police responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon Pine Ave. and 10th St. which was called determined to be an attempted kidnapping. An initial investigation found that two adults and a baby were approached by an armed woman while walking down the street.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Sought in Fatal Shooting at Gas Station Near Beverly Center
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed near the Beverly Center Friday night in the West Hollywood area. No arrests were reported Saturday afternoon in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. Three people are sought in connection with the shooting.
NBC Los Angeles
Third Duck Connected to String of Violent Attacks in Fountain Valley
A third duck with its bill severed was found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, officials with the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center announced Monday. The injured duck was originally found ``suffering from starvation'' in the park the night of June 14 by a center volunteer who was walking in the area, said Debbie McGuire, the care center's executive director.
NBC Los Angeles
Fatal Amazon Truck Collision Leaves One Dead
A fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro leaves one person dead in Cypress. Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday Cypress police responded to the intersection of Katella Ave. and Holder St. to investigate a collision. The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by...
NBC Los Angeles
At Least Two Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through Lakewood Area
LA County Sheriffs deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Lakewood Monday afternoon. Deputies followed the dark gray colored vehicle through the Lakewood, South Los Angeles, Carson and Downey areas. LA County Sheriff's believed the robbery had occurred at...
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed, One Injured in Hollywood Shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hollywood that apparently stemmed from a dispute over a handbag. Police responded at about 2 p.m. to the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard. Shots were fired as about 10 to 15 people engaged in an argument that led to a fight in the street, police said.
NBC Los Angeles
Those Newly Installed Botts' Dots Didn't Stop Street Takeover in Compton
Newly installed Botts' dots didn't stop drivers from taking part in a street takeover in Compton early Monday morning, sending city officials back to the drawing board when it comes to stopping dangerous stunts. The Bott's dots are raised markers or bumps that can severely damage tires if drivers do...
NBC Los Angeles
Woodland Hills Fruit Vendor Back in Business After Vicious Attack
The acts of kindness in a Woodland Hills community are drowning out the sound of fury from last week. Dozens of neighbors in the area where street vendor Jonathan Alvarez was attacked by a man with an ax showed up for a community buy out. “(Come and) get some fresh...
NBC Los Angeles
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway
A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NBC Los Angeles
Chief: Firefighter ‘Tarnished His Dignity' Taking Grisly Picture at Kobe Crash
Los Angeles County's acting fire chief told a jury Monday that a retired firefighter "tarnished his dignity" by sharing. gruesome photos taken at the remote mountainside site where a helicopter carrying Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed, killing all on board. Anthony Marrone testified that he did not...
NBC Los Angeles
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch to Sprout in Culver City
You can hatch a plan to have a great fall, the sort of season that is brimming with crisp (or at least crisp-ish) outings around Southern California, and caramel-topped treats, and all of those adorable costume parades. But to "patch" a plan is something a bit different: That means you...
NBC Los Angeles
Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach
Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Community Fridges Aimed at Helping Provide Healthy Food to Communities
LA Community Fridges is placing communal fridges around the city of LA with the goal to provide healthy and equal access to food. The concept of how the fridges work is simple. The fridges are placed in multiple different places around LA and are free for people to access and...
