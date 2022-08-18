ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

A judge denies bail for the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAdX9_0hMWxbxI00

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York.

Hadi Matar, 24, appeared in a western New York courtroom after a grand jury indicted him on charges that he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd.

Dressed in a black and white jail uniform, Matar stayed quiet during the hearing while his lawyer unsuccessfully tried to persuade the judge that he should be released while he awaited trial. Public defender Nathaniel Barone said Matar had no criminal record and wouldn't flee the country if released.

Barone also asked the judge to do something to stop reporters from trying to contact Matar at the Chautauqua County jail. The lawyer said the jail had received "several hundred phone calls" from people trying to reach Matar.

Some of that media outreach resulted in Matar giving a brief interview to The New York Post, in which he talked about disliking Rushdie and praised Iran's late supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Khomeini issued an edict in 1989 demanding Rushdie's death over his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims consider blasphemous. A semiofficial Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of over $3 million.

Matar's lawyer complained that the media coverage could potentially lead to a biased jury.

"He's entitled to a fair trial. He's entitled to due process, no matter what he's accused of," Barone said.

Judge David Foley declined that request, but he ordered the lawyers involved in the case not to give interviews.

"No speaking to the press until we have resolved this issue," the judge said.

Rushdie, 75, is getting treatment in a Pennsylvania hospital for severe wounds.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said during the court hearing that Matar stabbed Mr. Rushdie a dozen times in the neck, stomach, chest, hand and right eye, before he could be stopped by shocked bystanders.

"He doesn't care about his own freedom, judge, and is so driven by his motives that his mission to kill Mr. Rushdie is greater in his mind and outweighs his own personal freedom," Schmidt told the judge.

The author was seated in a chair at the lakeside retreat Aug. 12, waiting to be introduced for a discussion of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression when Matar jumped onstage.

Henry Reese, 73, the cofounder of Pittsburgh's City of Asylum, was onstage with Rushdie and suffered a gash to his forehead, bruising and other minor injuries.

Matar, who lived in Fairview, New Jersey, with his mother, is charged with attempted murder and assault. He could get decades in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing

A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
BEMUS POINT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large fight leads to arrest in Jamestown

Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Fatal Drive-by Shooting Brings Public Safety Concerns Forward

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fatal drive-by shooting that unfolded in broad daylight in the City of Jamestown last Friday is once again bringing scared and frustrated residents to city hall, calling on local officials to hike up public safety measures. On Friday, 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Faces Bad Check Charges

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foley
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Jason Schmidt
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The New York Post#Muslims#Iranian
2 On Your Side

Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Nothing done to Raccoon Refuse transfer station means state moving case to court

The state’s battle with Raccoon Refuse has now moved to Crawford County courts. At issue is the condition of the company’s transfer station near Spartansburg. Last week, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) gave Raccoon Refuse 48 hours to clean up the site. According to a spokesperson from DEP, a check of the transfer station […]
erienewsnow.com

State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested After Search in Panama

A Jamestown man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a complaint of an unwanted person Friday morning in the Village of Panama. Deputies arrived on scene at East Main Street shortly before 6:45 AM and saw a male, later identified as 28-year-old Steven Schrecengost, who was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection. Schrecengost fled into a wooded area, and a Sheriff's K-9 was deployed into the area. A short time later, deputies received a call indicating that a male who matched Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street. Deputies, with assistance from State Police, found him hiding in a utility room. Schrecengost was taken into custody and turned over to the Jamestown Police Department.
PANAMA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
125K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy