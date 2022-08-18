Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina Andras
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit
The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class
Positives and negatives from Michigan Basketball’s exhibition win
Michigan basketball won its second game of the exhibition tour and here are some positives as well as some negatives for the Wolverines. The Michigan basketball team spent the second part of its trip to Europe in Athens and took on a U22 team from the club of Olympiacos. Michigan...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros
Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
Michigan Daily
Blake Corum is ready to step up
Blake Corum wants to be more than just lightning. Now that Hassan Haskins is gone, the junior running back will have to serve as more than just the speed option in Michigan’s running back room. Corum has equipped himself for that role, adding upwards of ten pounds this offseason — and it shows.
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
MetroTimes
You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says
By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.
2 Michigan university presidents among nation’s highest paid in 2021
ANN ARBOR, MI - The presidents of Michigan’s two largest universities are among the 20 highest earners in 2021, according to financial data obtained by the Chronicle for Higher Education. Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley came in at No. 10 on the list, collecting $1,151,258 in total pay...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Detroit News
'Awareness is a huge thing': Kirk Gibson rallies local celebrities for Parkinson's benefit
Rochester Hills — Parkinson's is not a death sentence. That's been the motto for former Detroit Tigers and Michigan State star Kirk Gibson since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and the mantra got plenty of play Monday at the sixth-annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
FanSided
