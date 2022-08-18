ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros

Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Blake Corum is ready to step up

Blake Corum wants to be more than just lightning. Now that Hassan Haskins is gone, the junior running back will have to serve as more than just the speed option in Michigan’s running back room. Corum has equipped himself for that role, adding upwards of ten pounds this offseason — and it shows.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
