ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

West End Fair celebrates 100 years

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.
GILBERT, PA
Times Leader

The magic of the midway

PITTSTON — For the first time this year, a kiddie carnival has been placed on the third tier of the grounds behind the Pittston Memorial
Newswatch 16

Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittston, PA
Government
Pittston, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pittston, PA
Newswatch 16

Dragon Boat Race returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A long-standing tradition came racing back along the Susquehanna River this weekend in Luzerne County. It was the return of the Dragon Boat Races. The Riverfront Parks Committee organizes the races, which launch from Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was there as the Wilkes-Barre...
Newswatch 16

Overdose awareness event at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Organizers of an event in Scranton hope to bring more awareness to overdose deaths. Clean Slate Addiction Treatment Centers held an overdose awareness event at Nay Aug Park Sunday. Other groups were also there to offer information about addiction services and spread awareness about overdose deaths.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Family fun at Sherwood Park Summer Festival

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kicking off the weekend with a little summer fun in Lackawanna County. The Summer Festival at Sherwood Park is underway in Dunmore. Families came out to fill up on delicious food and drinks while the kids enjoyed bounce houses, a petting zoo, and even pony rides.
DUNMORE, PA
visitluzernecounty.com

Train Excursions at Steamtown

Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
JESSUP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Art#Tomato#Red Fruit#Live Music#Parade#Pittson#Wnep
WBRE

New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Danville Ronald McDonald House announces date and venue of masquerade ball

Danville, Pa. — For its fourth year, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting a Masquerade Ball for the benefit of families experiencing hardships. The House provides a home-away-from-home for families of children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals with 19 guest rooms, a Family Room in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. This year's masquerade ball will be held on...
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
skooknews.com

Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley

Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
Newswatch 16

Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
Newswatch 16

Celebrating a job well done in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Fellows Park just off of South Main Avenue in Scranton to celebrate another successful year of park cleanups and the crews behind it all. William McDonald, a youth advocate behavioral health technician, couldn't be more excited. "The program is really special because the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Merry

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Merry has been loving life this summer, getting to spend so much time outside. She is happiest rolling around the grass and smelling the world which is exactly what she gets to do now that she is being fostered through One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption. Merry is about 4 or 5 years old and is a pit bull/boxer mix.
GOULDSBORO, PA
Newswatch 16

A dry spell for local farmers

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Storm clouds rolling in over the valley are a welcome site for dry farmlands in Luzerne County. Ed Charney, the owner of Charney Farms on Pecks Road in Harding, says his crops sure could any rain they can get. "When you got dry weather, you...
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy