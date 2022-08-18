GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Merry has been loving life this summer, getting to spend so much time outside. She is happiest rolling around the grass and smelling the world which is exactly what she gets to do now that she is being fostered through One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption. Merry is about 4 or 5 years old and is a pit bull/boxer mix.

GOULDSBORO, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO