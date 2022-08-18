Read full article on original website
Related
West End Fair celebrates 100 years
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.
The magic of the midway
PITTSTON — For the first time this year, a kiddie carnival has been placed on the third tier of the grounds behind the Pittston Memorial
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
First Ever Poconos Comedy Festival This Weekend
Poconos Comedy Festival is a weekend-long event bringing people together through the power of laughter. This event is a time for celebrating comedy, laughter, and community, so don't miss out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dragon Boat Race returns to Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A long-standing tradition came racing back along the Susquehanna River this weekend in Luzerne County. It was the return of the Dragon Boat Races. The Riverfront Parks Committee organizes the races, which launch from Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was there as the Wilkes-Barre...
Overdose awareness event at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Organizers of an event in Scranton hope to bring more awareness to overdose deaths. Clean Slate Addiction Treatment Centers held an overdose awareness event at Nay Aug Park Sunday. Other groups were also there to offer information about addiction services and spread awareness about overdose deaths.
Family fun at Sherwood Park Summer Festival
DUNMORE, Pa. — Kicking off the weekend with a little summer fun in Lackawanna County. The Summer Festival at Sherwood Park is underway in Dunmore. Families came out to fill up on delicious food and drinks while the kids enjoyed bounce houses, a petting zoo, and even pony rides.
visitluzernecounty.com
Train Excursions at Steamtown
Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
IN THIS ARTICLE
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is Magical
There's no better way to start your day than with a great cup of coffee. And while there are tons of coffee shops on every corner, some are simply cooler to hang out in than others.
Young survivor hosts Cookies for Courage in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — It was the 2nd Annual Cookies for Courage Fundraiser at the corner of Jessup Avenue and Prospect Street in Dunmore. 5-year-old cancer survivor Avery found strength in a program called Beads of Courage. And now, Avery's family wants to help make sure other kids can participate too.
Danville Ronald McDonald House announces date and venue of masquerade ball
Danville, Pa. — For its fourth year, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting a Masquerade Ball for the benefit of families experiencing hardships. The House provides a home-away-from-home for families of children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals with 19 guest rooms, a Family Room in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. This year's masquerade ball will be held on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
Celebrating a job well done in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Fellows Park just off of South Main Avenue in Scranton to celebrate another successful year of park cleanups and the crews behind it all. William McDonald, a youth advocate behavioral health technician, couldn't be more excited. "The program is really special because the...
16 To The Rescue: Merry
GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Merry has been loving life this summer, getting to spend so much time outside. She is happiest rolling around the grass and smelling the world which is exactly what she gets to do now that she is being fostered through One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption. Merry is about 4 or 5 years old and is a pit bull/boxer mix.
Elements Music and Arts Festival returns to Long Pond
LONG POND, Pa. — Fans at Pocono Raceway in Lond Pond are used to the sound of roaring racecar engines, but for this weekend only, the sounds of electronic dance music will fill the grounds instead. The raceway is hosting Elements Music and Arts Festival. "We want this to...
A dry spell for local farmers
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Storm clouds rolling in over the valley are a welcome site for dry farmlands in Luzerne County. Ed Charney, the owner of Charney Farms on Pecks Road in Harding, says his crops sure could any rain they can get. "When you got dry weather, you...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0