Marilynn Marie Behmer
Marilynn Marie Behmer, age 84, of Manitowoc entered eternal life on August 20, 2022. Marilynn was born on August 1, 1938 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Leona (Holtz) Schley. She lived in Whitelaw and attended Valders High School. After High School she worked at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc. On June 20, 1959 she married Raymond P. Behmer at St. John & St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville and moved to the Detroit area where Ray was a designer for Ford Motor Company. They spent over 30 years in Michigan and lived in Melbourne, Australia for three years and had fun traveling to many different countries with Ray. They moved back to Manitowoc in 1993 and were members at First German Lutheran Church.
Two Days Remain to Guarantee a T-Shirt for 11th Annual Walk/Run for Hope
If you were thinking about attending the 11th Annual Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County Run/Walk for Hope, you should sign up soon. The only way you can guarantee getting an event t-shirt is if you register by this Wednesday at PreventSuicideManitowoc.com. Even if you do not wish to participate in the...
Dousman Street in Green Bay temporarily closed
Dousman Street at the railroad crossing near the Fox River in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for railroad repair.
Not to Miss Magical Event at The Paine in Oshkosh Through October!
The Paine is giving us a great reason for a late bedtime this fall. The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark is an absolute must for your 2022 fall bucket list. The gorgeous illuminated installations give an immersive experience that will captivate visitors of all ages. Click for Details...
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
Manitowoc County Historical Society to Offer Class on Historical Clothing
The Manitowoc County Historical Society has announced the topic of their next homeschool program. The class on Thursday, September 15th will focus on historic clothing. Historic clothing is primarily handmade, and students will be able to look through a microscope to identify fibers of various origins, just like a real preservationist.
UW-Green Bay Theatre & Dance 2022-2023 Season to Feature Productions of Personal Journeys
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance program has released its schedule of performances for the 2022-2023 season. The coming season will offer three productions, each exploring the human condition and relationships in new ways. The season will start off with The Effect by Lucy Prebble, which will tell...
Sheboygan Fire Department Called for the Third Time This Week
Fire Fighters in the city of Sheboygan quickly extinguished a kitchen fire late Friday night. The department was called just before 11:30 pm to a house in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. One resident had already evacuated when they arrived and the scene was cleared in less than an...
Within 12 hours of cleanup, Kimberly murals vandalized again
KIMBERLY — Earlier this week, village of Kimberly summer staff members spent two days covering up graffiti on the murals in the CE bike tunnel. In less than a day vandals returned and defaced the murals again. “Very disheartening. Every mural that was fixed has been vandalized again within...
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
Sheboygan FD battles two fires simultaneously; 3 people trapped, 7 displaced
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Within minutes of each other, the Sheboygan Fire Department received two calls for two different structure fires, one with a report of people trapped. These were the fourth and fifth fires in Sheboygan within a week. According to a release, the first call came in...
Henry Carmody
Henry “Hank” Carmody, age 94, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Hank was born on January 13, 1928 in Manitowoc to the late Edward and Frieda (Balte) Carmody. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. Following his graduation, Hank enlisted in the United States Army and served his country until his honorable discharge. On December 8, 1951, Hank married Evelyn Free at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Liberty. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2011. Hank had worked at Kelvinator from 1952 until his retirement as Director of Quality Control in 1991. He enjoyed wood working and used those skills to create military and holiday tributes which he displayed with pride in his yard. Every year, Hank dedicated countless hours setting up thousands of pieces for his Christmas Village which took up more than half of his living room. He was an avid pool shooter and was a member of various pool leagues where he had won numerous trophies and tournaments. Hank also enjoyed camping and making “special” apple pie drinks. Above all, he enjoyed the times he spent with his family and friends. Hank was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church.
Alzheimer’s Association Invites Manitowoc County Residents to Join 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Manitowoc County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Walk will take place at the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA on September 17th. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony...
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson
It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
Mariners Drop Championship Game in La Crosse
The Manitowoc County Mariners suffered a loss in the championship game of the Northern Lights Football League at La Crosse Saturday night. The River City Rough Riders completed an undefeated season at 13-0 with a dominating 41-0 victory over the Mariners in the finale at Logan High School. Coach Brent...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
