Marilynn Marie Behmer

Marilynn Marie Behmer, age 84, of Manitowoc entered eternal life on August 20, 2022. Marilynn was born on August 1, 1938 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Leona (Holtz) Schley. She lived in Whitelaw and attended Valders High School. After High School she worked at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc. On June 20, 1959 she married Raymond P. Behmer at St. John & St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville and moved to the Detroit area where Ray was a designer for Ford Motor Company. They spent over 30 years in Michigan and lived in Melbourne, Australia for three years and had fun traveling to many different countries with Ray. They moved back to Manitowoc in 1993 and were members at First German Lutheran Church.
GREEN BAY, WI
Henry Carmody

Henry “Hank” Carmody, age 94, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Hank was born on January 13, 1928 in Manitowoc to the late Edward and Frieda (Balte) Carmody. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. Following his graduation, Hank enlisted in the United States Army and served his country until his honorable discharge. On December 8, 1951, Hank married Evelyn Free at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Liberty. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2011. Hank had worked at Kelvinator from 1952 until his retirement as Director of Quality Control in 1991. He enjoyed wood working and used those skills to create military and holiday tributes which he displayed with pride in his yard. Every year, Hank dedicated countless hours setting up thousands of pieces for his Christmas Village which took up more than half of his living room. He was an avid pool shooter and was a member of various pool leagues where he had won numerous trophies and tournaments. Hank also enjoyed camping and making “special” apple pie drinks. Above all, he enjoyed the times he spent with his family and friends. Hank was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church.
