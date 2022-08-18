Henry “Hank” Carmody, age 94, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Hank was born on January 13, 1928 in Manitowoc to the late Edward and Frieda (Balte) Carmody. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. Following his graduation, Hank enlisted in the United States Army and served his country until his honorable discharge. On December 8, 1951, Hank married Evelyn Free at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Liberty. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2011. Hank had worked at Kelvinator from 1952 until his retirement as Director of Quality Control in 1991. He enjoyed wood working and used those skills to create military and holiday tributes which he displayed with pride in his yard. Every year, Hank dedicated countless hours setting up thousands of pieces for his Christmas Village which took up more than half of his living room. He was an avid pool shooter and was a member of various pool leagues where he had won numerous trophies and tournaments. Hank also enjoyed camping and making “special” apple pie drinks. Above all, he enjoyed the times he spent with his family and friends. Hank was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church.

