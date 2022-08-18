Read full article on original website
Garceau Fire on Flathead Reservation Nearing Containment
The Garceau Fire that has been burning on the Flathead Reservation since August 16 is now in the mop-up stage after reduced winds and a wetting rain that occurred over the weekend. We News spoke to C.T. Camel, Fire Information Officer for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on Monday...
7 Local Students Named MSU Hilleman Scholars
BOZEMAN — Fifty-eight high school graduates from across Montana (seven from our area) have been selected for their effort and potential as the seventh class of Montana State University’s Hilleman Scholars Program, which is named after Maurice Hilleman, one of the state’s most influential, but least known, native sons.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
Montana OPI’s 2022 Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair is Open
HELENA – The Montana Office of Public Instruction is hosting the 4th Virtual Teacher Job Fair this afternoon and Saturday. This virtual format allows teachers and Montana school districts to connect. This Job Fair is offered free of charge to both candidates and districts. Currently, there are 1,173 job listings for teachers on the Office of Public Instruction’s (OPI) Jobs for Teachers site. Many districts throughout Montana are seeking to fill positions in:
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues
Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
UM Leads $10M Project to Advance Native American STEM Education Across the West
MISSOULA – The National Science Foundation recently awarded $10 million to a six-state collaborative working to boost the underrepresentation of Alaska Native and American Indian (AI/AN) students in STEM disciplines and the workforce. The grant award funds Cultivating Indigenous Research Communities for Leadership in Education, or the CIRCLES Alliance....
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
Montana FWP Block Management Program information Available Now
Block Management Area (BMA) Program information for 2022 is now available to hunters. Hunters can request their BMA Access Guide online. The FWP website also allows hunters to download the Access Guide, up-to-date BMA maps and rules for every individual BMA enrolled in the program. These individual BMA property maps...
MT DOC: $1.1 Million of Grant Funding Awarded to Blackfeet, Other Montana Tribal Nations
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today more than $1.1 million of grant funding has been awarded to seven of Montana’s Tribal Nations to enhance tourism activities. The grant funding is provided through Commerce’s Tribal Tourism Enhancement Grant (TTEG) program. “These new Tribal Tourism Enhancement...
Bounty of the Big Sky: Study Shows Montana Farmers Markets Generate $10 Million
Montana joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week August 7-13, 2022. The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) and the Montana Farmers Market Network encourage everyone to celebrate the “Bounty of the Big Sky” by shopping at local farmers markets this week and every week. Governor Greg Gianforte’s office also supports the celebration by officially proclaiming August 7-13, 2022 as Farmers Market Week in Montana.
Bison and Other Montana Foods Featured in Six New School Recipes
Imagine your child sitting down to a school lunch that included Bison Barley Soup and Cherry Berry Sunrise all featuring foods raised here in Montana. On Tuesday, we spoke to Molly Stenberg, Co-Director of Montana Team Nutrition on Tuesday about the newest additions to Montana’s school meals program. She...
Montana SOS Asks Biden to Remove Executive Order
Recently, President Joe Biden enacted Executive Order 14019 that would insert federal agencies into the state's electoral processes. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told us on Wednesday why she joined 14 other Secretaries of State across the U.S. in calling on President Biden to rescind the executive order. Jacobsen...
Elmo Fire Now 66 Percent Contained With $12 Million Spent So Far
The Elmo Fire burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now almost two-thirds contained, according to Fire Information Officer Sara Rouse who spoke to us early Thursday morning. Rouse provided the latest update on the fire. “The current status of the Elmo Fire is that is it 21,349...
