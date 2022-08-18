ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet High Capacity Bus Service along Division Street is coming September 18

TriMet is inviting the community to come out on Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate the Division Transit Project’s completion and the launch of its first FX bus line. Festivals will be held at three locations along the route, with the earliest one starting at 11 a.m. and the latest open until 5 p.m. The festivals will feature food, arts, live music, multicultural presentations, special promotions and more. Admission to the festival sites is free.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollution#Smog#Air Pollutants#Ozone Pollution#Air Quality Advisory#The Portland Vancouver#Oregon Deq
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission Safe at Last Telethon Preview

Oregon has one of the highest rates in the country of women experiencing homelessness. Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how we have an opportunity to help this week during the Safe at Last Telethon on Thursday, August 25th. For more information, visit PortlandRescueMission.org. This segment...
KATU.com

Marion County increasing traffic patrols through Labor Day

If you're expecting to take one last summer road trip before school starts, you should expect more deputies on Marion County roadways. There will be increased patrols between Monday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 4. According to officials, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Team is partnering with other...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland businesses face big bills because of prolific tagging

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tagging a building with graffiti may seem like a harmless crime but can cost business owners thousands of dollars for a temporary fix. "We got a quote of about $10,000 to paint the back wall," said Greg Ackerman, warehouse worker with F.E. Bennett Company, a material handling equipment supplier. "We’re actually having to remove the paint; it’s been done so much."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Providence Cancer Institute & Hood to Coast

This Friday 13-thousand runners will begin the 2022 Hood to Coast relay race – launching from the Timberline Lodge parking lot and crossing the finish line on Saturday on the sandy beach of Seaside. An additional 7-thousand walkers will trek from Portland to Seaside. The annual event raises money...
SEASIDE, OR
KATU.com

Lents neighborhood residents react to possible new Safe Rest Village

Portland, ORE — Saturday afternoon, talk of a new shelter for the homeless in the Lents neighborhood has some residents furious. They were out protesting this afternoon with questions and concerns only city officials can answer. The city defines a "Safe Rest Village" as a temporary shelter for people...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
KATU.com

Crash in Yamhill County Saturday night claims the life of a teen, driver in custody

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Just about 11:55 p.m., Saturday, August 20, Oregon State Police say a trooper came upon a crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriquez Perez, 28, of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the center line, crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
KATU.com

Portland Police identify man killed last Wednesday in Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on a shooting that took place last week in Southeast Portland. Police have identified the person killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver, Washington. Tovar was killed on August 17, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Tovar’s...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Preparing for a recession means building wealth beyond money

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just the talk of a potential recession may leave you reeling, but it's important to know recession happen regularly. Although they're not ideal, there are ways you can prepare to get through the financially-challenging times. Georgia Lee Hussey is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and is...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver critically hurt in Clark County rollover crash, deputies say

A driver is in critical condition after being thrown from a pickup during a rollover crash Monday morning in Cherry Grove, Washington, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Northeast 259th Street and 72nd Avenue. People calling 911 said the driver had been ejected from the rolled Ford Ranger.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy