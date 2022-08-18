Read full article on original website
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Wildfire closes Highway 26 westbound for a short time Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a wildfire that closed down the westbound side of Sunset Highway for a short time Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire started from a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and quickly spread up the hill in dry grass. Officials said firefighters...
City of Portland makes changes to Main Street ahead of iconic Thompson Elk Fountain return
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some changes are coming to Southwest Main Street in Downtown Portland as a Portland icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal. The Thompson Elk Fountain will make its return to its familiar spot located on SW Main Street between 3rd and 4th streets soon.
TriMet High Capacity Bus Service along Division Street is coming September 18
TriMet is inviting the community to come out on Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate the Division Transit Project’s completion and the launch of its first FX bus line. Festivals will be held at three locations along the route, with the earliest one starting at 11 a.m. and the latest open until 5 p.m. The festivals will feature food, arts, live music, multicultural presentations, special promotions and more. Admission to the festival sites is free.
Minnesota woman identified as hiker killed in fall near Multnomah Falls
CORBETT, Ore. — Authorities identified a 62-year-old from Minnesota as the hiker who died in a fall Friday afternoon at Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Minnesota died after she fell and suffered a head injury near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Portland Rescue Mission Safe at Last Telethon Preview
Oregon has one of the highest rates in the country of women experiencing homelessness. Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how we have an opportunity to help this week during the Safe at Last Telethon on Thursday, August 25th. For more information, visit PortlandRescueMission.org. This segment...
Marion County increasing traffic patrols through Labor Day
If you're expecting to take one last summer road trip before school starts, you should expect more deputies on Marion County roadways. There will be increased patrols between Monday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 4. According to officials, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Team is partnering with other...
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to nearby business, officials still investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — A dumpster fire managed to spread to the front of a business early Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 1:15 a.m., Sunday, August 21, near Southeast 20th and Stark. Crews say when they got to the scene, the front of...
Portland businesses face big bills because of prolific tagging
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tagging a building with graffiti may seem like a harmless crime but can cost business owners thousands of dollars for a temporary fix. "We got a quote of about $10,000 to paint the back wall," said Greg Ackerman, warehouse worker with F.E. Bennett Company, a material handling equipment supplier. "We’re actually having to remove the paint; it’s been done so much."
Providence Cancer Institute & Hood to Coast
This Friday 13-thousand runners will begin the 2022 Hood to Coast relay race – launching from the Timberline Lodge parking lot and crossing the finish line on Saturday on the sandy beach of Seaside. An additional 7-thousand walkers will trek from Portland to Seaside. The annual event raises money...
Lents neighborhood residents react to possible new Safe Rest Village
Portland, ORE — Saturday afternoon, talk of a new shelter for the homeless in the Lents neighborhood has some residents furious. They were out protesting this afternoon with questions and concerns only city officials can answer. The city defines a "Safe Rest Village" as a temporary shelter for people...
Downtown business owners have mixed reaction during Portland Criterium bike race
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Criterium bike race took place around the North Park Blocks throughout Saturday afternoon. The race director tells KATU about 250 people competed, and the goal was drawing thousands more to the downtown core. "I think that events like this are necessary for a healthy,...
Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
Crash in Yamhill County Saturday night claims the life of a teen, driver in custody
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Just about 11:55 p.m., Saturday, August 20, Oregon State Police say a trooper came upon a crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriquez Perez, 28, of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the center line, crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
Attempted arson in Southeast Portland leaves one family on edge
PORTLAND, Ore — Fire officials are still looking for an attempted arsonist who tried to set an elderly couple's house on fire. The wife is at the end of her life, and their son is speaking out, saying this is the third attack in just a few weeks. He's...
Portland Police identify man killed last Wednesday in Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on a shooting that took place last week in Southeast Portland. Police have identified the person killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver, Washington. Tovar was killed on August 17, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Tovar’s...
Preparing for a recession means building wealth beyond money
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just the talk of a potential recession may leave you reeling, but it's important to know recession happen regularly. Although they're not ideal, there are ways you can prepare to get through the financially-challenging times. Georgia Lee Hussey is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and is...
Driver critically hurt in Clark County rollover crash, deputies say
A driver is in critical condition after being thrown from a pickup during a rollover crash Monday morning in Cherry Grove, Washington, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Northeast 259th Street and 72nd Avenue. People calling 911 said the driver had been ejected from the rolled Ford Ranger.
Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
