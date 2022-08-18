Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Local woman raises money for an Accessible Kayak Launch at the Quemahoming Reservior
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An avid runner had to switch to a different sport after after a fall outside of her own home left her paralyzed. Shelly Kerchner is now sharing her love of that sport with others and hopes to bring it permanently to the Quemahoning Reservoir. She...
WJAC TV
Somerset County radio station operated by 'American Militia Association' goes full power
MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WJAC) — On a hill overlooking Salisbury, Robert Kluver is overseeing another broadcasting day on WHYU-FM 89.1, which has now gone full power from a military bunker below their more than 100-foot tall transmitter after nearly a decade as a low-powered station that he said only the "cows in the surrounding pastures" could hear.
WJAC TV
'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
WJAC TV
Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator
Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
Authorities searching for missing Martinsburg woman
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Blair County are searching for a missing Martinsburg woman. Authorities say 21-year-old Kimberly Iris Meyers last made contact with her family on Saturday, Aug. 20. Meyers described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. Police...
WJAC TV
The Great Bedford Bed Races return after pandemic
For the first time since the pandemic the Great Bedford Bed Races were once again rolling down Juliana street in downtown Bedford. Crowds gathered to witness the one of a kind Bedford Bed races Saturday morning that have been going on since the 70's. “It was a close race until...
WJAC TV
'Rare phenomenon:' inside look at Windber church struck by lightning on a Sunday
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of raindrops rolling off the roof of the Windber Church of the Nazarene, the rain poured right inside where parishioners used to sit and pray. That because a powerful lightning strike opened the ceiling up to the sky early Sunday morning. "We believe...
WJAC TV
'Let there be light': Westmont Hilltop opens renovated Price Field
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Westmont Hilltop School District celebrated the opening of their renovated stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebration of the school's fall sports teams. Price Field was reborn Friday thanks to a multi-million dollar renovation project that added a new artificial turf and track, new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
Storm causes delay in Windber church fire
Windber's Church of the Nazarene was struck by lightning Sunday morning which caused a portion of the building to catch on fire. Crews arrived on scene at 4:15 am and left around 8:00 am with only one minor injury reported which was sustained by a member of the fire crew.
WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man charged with homicide in Rush Township stabbing
According to a criminal complaint filed Saturday, a Philipsburg man has been charged with criminal homicide relating to a stabbing death in Rush Township on Friday. Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at the 700 block of N. Front St. in Rush Township shortly after 5pm.
WJAC TV
Pittsburgh-area church damaged after lightning strikes just before Sunday morning service
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — Authorities say lightning struck a catholic church in Pittsburgh just before Sunday morning's service. About 150 parishioners were inside Saint Boniface’s Roman Catholic Church at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured. The power was knocked out and there was extensive electrical damage. The lightning...
WJAC TV
Still alive! Hollidaysburg rolls past New York to avoid LLWS elimination
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are still alive in Williamsport after they rolled past the Metro Region team, from Massapequa, New York, by a score of 7-1 Monday. Hollidaysburg's Chase Link had a massive day at the plate, driving in five of the Tigers' seven runs, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg LLWS game postponed to Monday due to severe weather and MLB game
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WJAC) — Hollidaysburg will have to wait another day to see if their Little League team will stay alive in the Little League World Series. The game scheduled against Massapequa, N.Y. Sunday afternoon on ABC was postponed after games were halted prior to the start of the Hollidaysburg game as severe weather rolled through.
Comments / 0