Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator

Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Authorities searching for missing Martinsburg woman

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Blair County are searching for a missing Martinsburg woman. Authorities say 21-year-old Kimberly Iris Meyers last made contact with her family on Saturday, Aug. 20. Meyers described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. Police...
MARTINSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

The Great Bedford Bed Races return after pandemic

For the first time since the pandemic the Great Bedford Bed Races were once again rolling down Juliana street in downtown Bedford. Crowds gathered to witness the one of a kind Bedford Bed races Saturday morning that have been going on since the 70's. “It was a close race until...
BEDFORD, PA
WJAC TV

'Let there be light': Westmont Hilltop opens renovated Price Field

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Westmont Hilltop School District celebrated the opening of their renovated stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebration of the school's fall sports teams. Price Field was reborn Friday thanks to a multi-million dollar renovation project that added a new artificial turf and track, new...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Storm causes delay in Windber church fire

Windber's Church of the Nazarene was struck by lightning Sunday morning which caused a portion of the building to catch on fire. Crews arrived on scene at 4:15 am and left around 8:00 am with only one minor injury reported which was sustained by a member of the fire crew.
WINDBER, PA
