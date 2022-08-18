ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson’s $5M fine: Where will the money go?

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dk9yT_0hMWwwmS00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a $5 million fine in his final disciplinary ruling , so where will that money go?

It will be part of a $7 million fund to support nonprofit organizations across the country that, “educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors and related causes,” the NFL announced Thursday.

The NFL and Browns will each contribute $1 million to that fund.

“I just want to say that we, as an organization and as individuals, have tremendous empathy for the women involved. We have an opportunity now to make a difference in this community,” Dee Haslam said during a press conference . “We are going to invest $1 million to go towards educating the youth for awareness of sexual misconduct. We are going to work really hard on [intervention], and we are looking forward to getting involved and getting started on that.”

‘Isn’t about Deshaun’: Haslams respond to suspension

Watson was also suspended 11 games and won’t play any more preseason games. He can return to the training facility on Oct. 10 and resume practicing on Nov. 14. His first possible game is on Dec. 4 in Houston.

The NFL said Watson also has to undergo an evaluation by behavioral experts and go through their treatment program.

Here are the Cleveland Browns games without Watson

In a press conference Thursday, Watson said he’ll work to become “the best version” of himself on and off the field.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages.  23 of those lawsuits have been settled.

Sports
