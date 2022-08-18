Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina Andras
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina Andras
Related
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
St. Louis Cardinals: Breaking down Albert Pujols’ path to 700 home runs
The St. Louis Cardinals’ cushy schedule gives Albert Pujols a chance to join the 700-home run club. It’s been a hot topic around the league lately: Can Albert Pujols reach the magical milestone of 700 home runs? He’s at 693 with 41 games left this season, and the upcoming schedule and the St. Louis Cardinals‘ progressing escape from the chase of the Milwaukee Brewers make it feasible.
Longtime Detroit Tigers utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
John Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss, heralded as one of Delaware's most accomplished athletes of all time, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Tigers and worked his way up from little-used backup catcher...
Albert Pujols sends MLB Twitter into chaos with home run No. 693 against Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols has done it again, recording his 693rd career home run, this time against the Chicago Cubs. There is arguably no MLB player having a better August than St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols. This past Saturday, Pujols hit career home runs 691 and 692 while facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. It should not shock you to hear that he is getting even closer to reaching 700 home runs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Yankees fan figured out the hands-down worst way to drink a beer
A New York Yankees fan had a creative way to drink beer at the team’s home game against the Mets. The Yankees and Mets are once again meeting this season in a battle for New York bragging rights. That means that the stadiums are going to be filled, especially considering that both teams are in first place in their respective divisions.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1