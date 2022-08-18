Read full article on original website
Law enforcement community mourns fallen Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of South Florida’s law enforcement community met on Sunday for a procession in honor of a fallen Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent who died on Saturday in Miami-Dade County. Jose Perez died at the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital 17 days after...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. – Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man...
Grand jury warns of alleged ‘mismanagement’ of Broward schools’ SMART bond project
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than half of a recent report by the state grand jury that the Florida Supreme Court empaneled as a response to the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland focused on a program funded by Broward County taxpayers.
This Week in South Florida: Ashley Gantt
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’re incumbent and when you hold an elective office, the chances are generally good that you’ll keep it, unless you do something that angers your constituents. South Florida veteran State Rep. James Bush, a Democrat, finds himself in the crosshairs of his...
This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is the 2022 primary election. South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is not so worried about intra-party competition. The veteran lawmaker joined the rest of the Congressional Republicans in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, a new law touted as game changing for the economy, climate change, and medical costs.
Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware, but does that include Cubans?
MIAMI – Responding to a question about an upsurge in Cuban migration during a recent interview on a South Florida Spanish-language radio station, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez said the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis will send migrants who arrive to Florida illegally to Delaware. Nuñez’s comments on...
Gubernatorial candidates make final pitches ahead of Florida Primary
MIAMI – It’s going down to the wire as both Democratic gubernatorial candidates are making their final push before Election Day on Aug 23. Congressman Charlie Crist is in his hometown of St. Petersburg while Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made a stop at Versailles Cuban Bakery in Little Havana.
Florida gas prices fall for 10th consecutive week
Florida gas prices fell 11 cents last week, which is the 10th consecutive week prices at the pump have lowered, AAA reported Monday. Gas prices have now dropped a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June. According to AAA, Sunday’s state gas price average was $3.54 per gallon -- the...
