Escambia County, FL

Click10.com

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. – Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man...
MULBERRY, AR
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Ashley Gantt

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’re incumbent and when you hold an elective office, the chances are generally good that you’ll keep it, unless you do something that angers your constituents. South Florida veteran State Rep. James Bush, a Democrat, finds himself in the crosshairs of his...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is the 2022 primary election. South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is not so worried about intra-party competition. The veteran lawmaker joined the rest of the Congressional Republicans in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, a new law touted as game changing for the economy, climate change, and medical costs.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Gubernatorial candidates make final pitches ahead of Florida Primary

MIAMI – It’s going down to the wire as both Democratic gubernatorial candidates are making their final push before Election Day on Aug 23. Congressman Charlie Crist is in his hometown of St. Petersburg while Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made a stop at Versailles Cuban Bakery in Little Havana.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida gas prices fall for 10th consecutive week

Florida gas prices fell 11 cents last week, which is the 10th consecutive week prices at the pump have lowered, AAA reported Monday. Gas prices have now dropped a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June. According to AAA, Sunday’s state gas price average was $3.54 per gallon -- the...

