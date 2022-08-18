Wow! There are three big-time stars from The Sopranos who are coming to the Jersey Shore in just three weeks' time!. Steve Schirripa, who along with Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore is coming to the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank next month, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on 94.3 The Point and 105.7 The Hawk on Sunday morning to look back on The Sopranos show and look ahead to this upcoming event.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO