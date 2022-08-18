ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan of Succession: 2022 Long Branch High School Football Preview

Coaching changes at the high school level often mean 16 and 17-year-old players learning new systems and new coaching personalities and when the outgoing coach was an institution for nearly half-a-century like Dan George was at Long Branch, the adjustment figures to be especially pronounced. In many ways, however, the...
Set Sail on Miss Belmar for One Final End of Summer Party

THE END OF SUMMER IS COMING BUT NOT WITHOUT ONE MORE PARTY…. 94-3 THE POINT’S LOU RUSSO WANTS YOU TO JOIN HIM FOR HIS LOU’S CRUISE ON MISS BELMAR!. LISTEN TO LOU AND SHANNON EACH WEEKDAY MORNING AT 8:O5 TO WIN YOUR PASSES ON THE LOU’S CRUISE, WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 7TH.
Turning the Page: 2022 Colts Neck High School Football Preview

The word "rebuilding" often comes with a negative connotation, an assumption that a team won't be successful due to whatever reasons fall under the "rebuilding" umbrella. The reality of high school football is that every year features some degree of a roster makeover. Players graduate and a new group must step up and fill their shoes.
COLTS NECK, NJ
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview

In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!

If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.

TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
Three Stars Share Epic Stories About Their Sopranos’ Career at Live Red Bank, NJ Event

Wow! There are three big-time stars from The Sopranos who are coming to the Jersey Shore in just three weeks' time!. Steve Schirripa, who along with Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore is coming to the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank next month, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on 94.3 The Point and 105.7 The Hawk on Sunday morning to look back on The Sopranos show and look ahead to this upcoming event.
RED BANK, NJ
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Paul Reiser AKA Dr. Owens from “Stranger Things” is Coming to Toms River, NJ

Actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser is coming to Ocean County in October for a fun night of comedy in Toms River. Paul is known for tv comedies like "My Two Dads" and "Mad About You" with Helen Hunt. However recent years Paul has had hits with series like "The Boys", "The Kominsky Method", and "Stranger Things". Paul had high praise for Ocean County's Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin on "Stranger Things".
