This young couple spent their first date in a county jail. How romantic!!. According to police, they couple broke into the church in the early morning hours on Thursday, August 18th because they wanted to play a piano. On their way out, they reportedly stole four bibles and two drumsticks. It was all caught on crystal clear surveillance video. When confronted by police, they confessed and surrendered the stolen items.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO