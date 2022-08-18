Read full article on original website
Ron Paul is my prez
4d ago
since the mother, with 4 names, was charged with reckless homicide, she must have unintentionally shot him. probably in an argument with the other person with 4 names.
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing a car who was convicted in 2019 for killing a couple in a Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. They said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges and they said he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide after Maryville condo fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — First responders found two people dead in a suspected murder-suicide after responding to a condo fire early Saturday morning. Maryville investigators identified the two as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40, saying both had been shot. According to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp,...
Kingsport man facing charges in DUI arrest, children found unrestrained in vehicle
A Kingsport man is facing charges after a DUI arrest in Hawkins County in which two children were found unrestrained in the vehicle.
Sheriff: Monroe Co. deputy arrested, relieved of duties after on-duty DUI
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monroe County deputy has been relieved of his duties after his colleagues found him driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty, according to the sheriff. According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, Monroe County deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey...
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
Tennessee Couple on First Date Break Into Church
This young couple spent their first date in a county jail. How romantic!!. According to police, they couple broke into the church in the early morning hours on Thursday, August 18th because they wanted to play a piano. On their way out, they reportedly stole four bibles and two drumsticks. It was all caught on crystal clear surveillance video. When confronted by police, they confessed and surrendered the stolen items.
Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child was injured in a crash in West Knoxville on Saturday after a woman was driving under the influence, a police report stated. At around 5:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers arrived at the scene of a crash on Bob Kirby Road. They found a child in the front seat of the car without a seatbelt stuck inside due to damage to the passenger side door, according to the report.
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash
UPDATE: Morristown Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. The Morristown Police believe that Walter Noe Mendez is the person of interest in the hit-and-run charge. Investigators reported that they believe Mendez accelerated his car backward into the home. “Investigators would […]
Kingsport PD: Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian died after he chased a dog onto Lynn Garden Drive Monday, police report. According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a Honda Odyssey minivan was driving north in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive around 1 p.m. when a pedestrian “suddenly ran into the roadway, […]
Man accused of assaulting officer, taking police on high speed chase possibly in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Millersville Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man accused of assaulting an officer before taking police on a high speed chase and fleeing into a wooded area. Police report on Monday morning around 2 a.m., an officer stopped 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. for speeding and smelled a...
One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Morristown
An 18-year-old woman has died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Morristown on Aug. 13, the first of two fatal crashes in the city in a seven-day period.
18-Month-Old Toddler Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle hit home and killed an [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
KPD: One person arrested after Saturday night shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night at a gas station. KPD said officers responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4418 Western Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday, Aug. 20.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 15 hours ago.
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
