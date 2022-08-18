ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Comments / 11

Ron Paul is my prez
4d ago

since the mother, with 4 names, was charged with reckless homicide, she must have unintentionally shot him. probably in an argument with the other person with 4 names.

Reply
3
Related
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing a car who was convicted in 2019 for killing a couple in a Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. They said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges and they said he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
WBIR

Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide after Maryville condo fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — First responders found two people dead in a suspected murder-suicide after responding to a condo fire early Saturday morning. Maryville investigators identified the two as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40, saying both had been shot. According to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp,...
MARYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
State
North Carolina State
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, TN
Greene County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Jefferson County, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

Sheriff: Monroe Co. deputy arrested, relieved of duties after on-duty DUI

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monroe County deputy has been relieved of his duties after his colleagues found him driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty, according to the sheriff. According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, Monroe County deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey...
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Couple on First Date Break Into Church

This young couple spent their first date in a county jail. How romantic!!. According to police, they couple broke into the church in the early morning hours on Thursday, August 18th because they wanted to play a piano. On their way out, they reportedly stole four bibles and two drumsticks. It was all caught on crystal clear surveillance video. When confronted by police, they confessed and surrendered the stolen items.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child was injured in a crash in West Knoxville on Saturday after a woman was driving under the influence, a police report stated. At around 5:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers arrived at the scene of a crash on Bob Kirby Road. They found a child in the front seat of the car without a seatbelt stuck inside due to damage to the passenger side door, according to the report.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
wvlt.tv

Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash

UPDATE: Morristown Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. The Morristown Police believe that Walter Noe Mendez is the person of interest in the hit-and-run charge. Investigators reported that they believe Mendez accelerated his car backward into the home. “Investigators would […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian died after he chased a dog onto Lynn Garden Drive Monday, police report. According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a Honda Odyssey minivan was driving north in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive around 1 p.m. when a pedestrian “suddenly ran into the roadway, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Child Neglect#Reckless Homicide#Violent Crime#Tbi
WBIR

KPD: One person arrested after Saturday night shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night at a gas station. KPD said officers responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4418 Western Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say

A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 15 hours ago.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy