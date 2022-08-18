ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynbc5.com

Fire closes Airport Road in South Burlington, need help finding missing pets

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Airport Road in South Burlington is closed at Airport Drive and Williston Road due to a structure fire at 40 Airport Road. The South Burlington Police Department announced the closure at 4:24 p.m. on Monday. A photo from the South Burlington Fire Department's Facebook page...
WCAX

Fire tears through New Haven apartment house

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire tore through a New Haven apartment building Monday morning, temporarily shutting down Route 7. Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to the old home divided into apartments. They battled heavy fire and smoke on the upper level. Everyone got out safely, including one dog...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip

ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
WCAX

Teen arrested in Northern New York stabbing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Plattsburgh who they say stabbed someone. Police say it happened Saturday night at a park near Airborne Speedway. They originally reported the stabbing happened at the racetrack. The preliminary investigation shows the two had an argument before...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Winooski School District boasts $1.3M solar panel project

Winooski, VT — The Winooski School District now has the largest solar panel installation for a school in Vermont. SunCommon is installing 750 kilowatts worth of solar onto the Winooski school’s roof, through their Solar for Schools program that allows schools to use clean energy at no upfront cost to the district.
WINOOSKI, VT
Colchester Sun

Town of Essex does not ‘properly vet’ people who operate municipal vehicles

TOWN OF ESSEX — “We’re not really properly vetting individuals who are operating municipal vehicles,” said Travis Sabataso, the Town of Essex’s human resources director. The Town’s vehicle use policy was brought to the selectboard’s attention by Sabataso during a regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 15,...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Police investigating stabbing at Plattsburgh motel

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a weekend stabbing at a motel in the town of Plattsburgh. It happened at the Beacon Motel on Route 9 at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple cuts on his forearms and chest. Investigators say...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh debates future of Crete Civic Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center. While the mayor is pushing to tear down the aging center used for community events and indoor winter sports, some council members are pushing to keep it on life support for another season. “They’re...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WMTW

'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property

A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

NY teen arrested after stabbing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Police arrested a Plattsburgh teen on Friday after a reported stabbing. State police say the 15-year-old male, who was not identified because he is underage, stabbed another person after a verbal altercation turned physical. The incident happened at Air Born Speedway on Broderick Road. The victim...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Police investigate shooting at Burlington’s waterfront skatepark

At least one person was wounded in a shooting Friday night at the Andy “A_Dog” Williams Skatepark on the Burlington waterfront, according to police, and another person fleeing the gunfire nearly drowned. In a press release issued late Friday, the Burlington Police Department said the shooting took place...
BURLINGTON, VT
North Country Public Radio

In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19

Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

At least one shot at waterfront skatepark

Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...

