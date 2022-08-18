Read full article on original website
West End Fair celebrates 100 years
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.
'Karate for a Kause' in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Karate for a Kause tournament was held Sunday to help a back mountain family battling medical issues. Allyson Moyer, a Lake-Lehman High School student, organized the karate tournament as part of her senior project. Karate for a Kause was open to...
Overdose awareness event at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Organizers of an event in Scranton hope to bring more awareness to overdose deaths. Clean Slate Addiction Treatment Centers held an overdose awareness event at Nay Aug Park Sunday. Other groups were also there to offer information about addiction services and spread awareness about overdose deaths.
Young survivor hosts Cookies for Courage in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — It was the 2nd Annual Cookies for Courage Fundraiser at the corner of Jessup Avenue and Prospect Street in Dunmore. 5-year-old cancer survivor Avery found strength in a program called Beads of Courage. And now, Avery's family wants to help make sure other kids can participate too.
Food and fellowship for veterans
BLAKELY, Pa. — Peckville Assembly of God Church welcomed veterans to its campus along Business Route 6 for a meal and some entertainment. The church worked with county officials to put together the event to say thank you and also let the veterans know about services available to them.
Camp Freedom salutes veterans
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A salute to veterans Saturday in Lackawanna County. Camp Freedom in Carbondale celebrated the service and sacrifice of veterans at the 4th Annual Summer Salute. The event was free for all veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families. "The main message is...
Times News
Carbon homeless shelter looking for new executive director
Born to parents struggling with substance abuse, Jaimie Phelps was a rudderless child. As a young adult, she also battled addiction. “I had a history of drug use,” Phelps said. “I lost my children, I was pregnant when I went through the (Family Promise) program.”. Phelps, of Lansford,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The lesson of the 'Kids for Cash' judgment
Some debts simply can’t be paid in money. From 2003 to 2008, two Luzerne County judges used children as a commodity. When juveniles appeared before Michael Conahan and Mark Ciavarella, a large number were quickly found to be delinquent and handed over to facilities that made their money through such placements — PA Child Care and Western PA Child Care.
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
Some specialty care at Wayne Memorial Hospital ending
HONESDALE, Pa. — Patients who come to Wayne Memorial Hospital's hematology and oncology department are learning that the hospital won't have an oncologist after September 30. James Pettinato is the hospital's CEO and says they contracted with local oncology groups to borrow an oncologist for their patients, but that...
'Karate for a Kause' to benefit family of man with Guillain-Barre
DALLAS, Pa. — In her seven years of practicing karate, Allyson Moyer has learned a lot more than how to break a board or do a roundhouse kick. She's also learned a lot of life lessons, many of those from her instructor John Filer. "Her leadership is unbelievable for...
philasun.com
Pennsylvania releases new app connecting students and families experiencing homelessness with resources
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced the creation of Finding Your Way in PA, a Pennsylvania-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources. “It is critically important that we remove...
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
Rallying to save Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, Pa. — A community in Columbia County is continuing to fight to keep its only hospital. Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center met to discuss efforts to stop the closure of the facility. Hospital staff want to find a solution to maintain the...
Free back-to-school haircuts
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Students in Northumberland County are all getting ready to go back to school. The first thing on many of their to-do lists is a haircut. Salon 42 in Mount Carmel offered free back-to-school haircuts on Wednesday for grades K through 12. "Parents are really tight...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Brushes and books – Art students sprucing up library
TAYLOR, Pa. — The creativity of some high school students will soon be on display at the Taylor Community Library in Lackawanna County. With some fine-tipped brushes and a lot of blue paint, students from the Riverside Art Club are giving a library wall a whole new look. "In...
Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms. Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home. "I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very...
