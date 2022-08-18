ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Breaking down Albert Pujols’ path to 700 home runs

The St. Louis Cardinals’ cushy schedule gives Albert Pujols a chance to join the 700-home run club. It’s been a hot topic around the league lately: Can Albert Pujols reach the magical milestone of 700 home runs? He’s at 693 with 41 games left this season, and the upcoming schedule and the St. Louis Cardinals‘ progressing escape from the chase of the Milwaukee Brewers make it feasible.
FanSided

Albert Pujols sends MLB Twitter into chaos with home run No. 693 against Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols has done it again, recording his 693rd career home run, this time against the Chicago Cubs. There is arguably no MLB player having a better August than St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols. This past Saturday, Pujols hit career home runs 691 and 692 while facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. It should not shock you to hear that he is getting even closer to reaching 700 home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy